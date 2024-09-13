While he enjoyed a relatively successful debut season in charge of Manchester United, there hasn't been an awful lot to cheer about for Erik ten Hag in the last year and a half.

Granted, the Dutchman has lifted two trophies in England, but considering their terrible form in the Premier League, things are looking too rosy at Old Trafford.

However, despite the disastrous results, constant injury problems and division in the fanbase, there are a few positives within the squad, notably the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

Despite still being so young, the tenacious midfielder has made himself an important member of the first-team, and as a result, his valuation has exploded from what it was when Ten Hag arrived, per Transfermarkt.

1 Mainoo's market value when Ten Hag took over

Ten Hag was officially announced as United's new manager in April 2022, but he didn't officially start until the end of that season.

At this point, Mainoo had just turned 17 and was a relative unknown to most fans in the country.

This was reflected in his first valuation in November 2022, which priced him at just €300k, or about £250k.

2 Mainoo's market value in June 2023

Now, the young midfielder's next two appraisals came in March and June of the following year, and while he still wasn't a household name, he had made his first team debut.

During the 22/23 campaign, he made three appearances for the first team; one in the FA Cup, one in the Premier League and one in the League Cup, all amounting to 87 minutes of action.

These early showings saw his price tag almost triple to around €800k for both valuations, which converts to about £675k.

3 Mainoo's market value in December 2023

By last December, the young midfielder was a well-known prospect by most fans in the Premier League.

However, due to an ankle injury he sustained in pre-season, he had only made two appearances by the end of November, but it was crystal clear that he had a significant role to play over the next five months.

This shift from fringe player to squad player unsurprisingly saw his valuation shoot up to €6m, which is about £5m.

4 Mainoo's market value in March 2024

At this point last season, the then-18-year-old "baller", as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, was not just a regular part of United's first team but a crucially important starter.

Additionally, the Stockport-born gem had already scored his first goal for the team in an FA Cup game away to Newport County and won his first senior England cap on March 23rd.

This rapid rise and impressive impact at the club and international level saw his valuation skyrocket and reach a new peak of €35m, which is about £30m, and it was entirely justified.

5 Mainoo's market value in July 2024

So, we come to the 19-year-old's most recent valuation, which stands at a whopping €55m, or £46m, which is an enormous 18300% increase from his very first valuation in November 2022.

However, while it might sound extreme to some, it makes perfect sense, considering the season he had last year.

Mainoo's 23/24 Appearances 32 Goal 5 Assists 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.18 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, he made 32 appearances for United's first team, in which he scored five goals and provided one assist.

Then, in the summer, he made 6 appearances for England at the European Championships, five of which were starts, including the final.

Moreover, he scored in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, so there really isn't much else he could have done, and the fact that he's still a teenager makes it all that bit more remarkable.

Ultimately, United have an academy gem with the world at their feet in Mainoo. If he can remain fit, then there is no limit to what he can achieve in the game and no limit to how much he might be worth in the future.