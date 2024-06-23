Manchester United have made a £50m+ offer to sign a Premier League player for Erik ten Hag this summer, according to a new transfer claim.

The Red Devils are well aware of the importance of nailing their business in the current transfer window, following a disappointing season that saw a lack of quality on show, even though Ten Hag's side won the FA Cup.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee appears to be a primary candidate to join United currently, with the 23-year-old most likely to move to Old Trafford rather than anywhere else, according to one fresh report. He has a £34m release clause in his current deal, and could provide important competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Chelsea and England ace Conor Gallagher has also been mentioned as an option to come in this summer, with the midfielder potentially leaving the Blues before the beginning of next season. United arguably need to look for more quality and energy in the middle of the park, with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen linked with exits.

Adrien Rabiot is another rumoured target for the Red Devils, with a free transfer possible due to his contract at Juventus expiring at the end of this month. He is considered an upgrade on Scott McTominay, as he continues to be a key man for France at Euro 2024.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo [via Goodison News], Manchester United have made an offer to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. The bid is believed to be worth £50.7m, with the Red Devils providing stern competition to Barcelona.

It is clear to see what attributes the Belgian would add to Ten Hag's midfield moving forward, proving capable of providing so much energy and quality in that area of the pitch.

Even though Everton struggled for much of last season, Onana still performed well more often than not, averaging 2.4 tackles per game in the Premier League. Sean Dyche has described the £100,000-per-week ace as "terrific", while Alan Shearer has said of him: "A tireless display against Arsenal. Ran himself into the ground."

At just 22 years of age, the Belgium international, currently at Euro 2024, is still a young player and could be viewed as someone who could be an excellent long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo at the heart of United's midfield, dovetailing effectively with him for many years to come.

Amadou Onana's 2023/24 Premier League stats Total Appearances 30 Starts 23 Goals 2 Assists 0 Tackles per game 2.4 Aerial duel wins per game 1.8 Pass completion rate 84.9%

The chance to join United remains a huge lure for many players, considering their continued standing as arguably the biggest club in world football, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will hope that Onana wants to bring an end to his time in an Everton shirt, trading Goodison Park for Old Trafford in the process.