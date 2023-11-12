Manchester United have initiated contact to enquire about a deal to sign a new central midfielder who could replace Casemiro, according to a fresh report.

Casemiro could leave Man Utd in 2024

Despite only joining the club last summer from Real Madrid, Casemiro is currently facing an uncertain future after his poor start to the new season in the Premier League because he has emerged as a serious target for the Saudi Pro League. The Red Devils aren’t actively looking to sanction his sale, as per the same above outlet, but it’s claimed that chiefs would be open to a deal if they received an offer that would see them get their money back, so this could be one to watch in the coming months.

Should he depart, Erik ten Hag will have to enter the market to search for a suitable replacement in defensive midfield, and it appears that he’s identified Fluminense’s Andre as a potential candidate, despite him having three years remaining on his deal (Fluminense contracts).

The Brazilian has firmly established himself as Fernando Diniz’s top-performing defensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Fluminense statistics), and the 22-year-old’s impressive form has caught the eye of the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Man United make first move for Andre

According to Football Transfers, Man United have held preliminary discussions for Andre and have made Fluminense aware of their admiration for their prized asset, despite the fact the details of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover are still yet to be confirmed.

"Manchester United have made an approach for Fluminense midfielder Andre amid talks that Casemiro is set for an exit next year, FootballTransfers can reveal. Premier League clubs have spoken to the Copa Libertadores champions over a move for the 22-year-old, though no proposal has been forthcoming just yet.

"Man Utd's immediate future in terms of who will be driving recruitment looks uncertain amid the looming 25 percent takeover of Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos, but we understand that Red Devils executives have made their interest known to Fluminense over a possible move."

Andre could be Ten Hag's new "leader"

With Andre’s natural role being to protect the defensive backline, he’s much stronger in that aspect of his game having won 35 out of his 49 tackles made so far this season, which is the highest total and best success rate throughout the whole of his squad (FBRef - Fluminense statistics).

Sponsored by Nike, Diniz’s £25k-per-week earner (Fluminense salaries), is also extremely calm and composed in possession, as he’s currently recording a 94.6% pass success rate (WhoScored - Andre statistics), highlighting his ability to dictate the game on the ball.

Andre's Strengths Andre's Weaknesses Passing Aerial duels Dribbling (Data via WhoScored) Through balls

Andre has been described as a “leader” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig and there’s no doubt that his authoritative qualities recently helped his side win the Copa Libertadores trophy (Transfermarkt - Andre statistics), so for such a well-rounded player, he could be a fantastic recruit for Man United should he put pen to paper.