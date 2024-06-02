With Anthony Martial's contract up and the Frenchman leaving Old Trafford this summer, Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to landing an impressive replacement for the forward.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils are in for a busy summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to help the club finally turn a corner and into the direction of success once and for all. The minority owner has quite the task on his hands on that front, however, following United's eight-place finish in the Premier League. That said, a shock victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final highlighted the bright sparks that United have to build from this summer in a transfer window they must get right.

Despite that FA Cup win, which made it two trophies in two seasons under Erik ten Hag, the Dutchman's Old Trafford future is still in doubt, with the likes of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel, among others, linked with the Manchester United job. And whoever is in charge next season could finally be handed an upgrade on Martial.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have enquired about Benjamin Sesko and have a concrete interest in the RB Leipzig forward as they look to beat Chelsea and Arsenal to his signature. Any deal won't come cheap, however, given that Sesko's current release clause reportedly sits at as much as €65m (£55m) until the end of June and he earns a reported £58k-a-week.

As many wonder what might have been for Martial though, United may well find themselves splashing the cash once more to land a player who can become the striker they once believed the Frenchman would evolve into.

"Strong" Sesko scored more than Rashford last season

After a frustrating campaign which cost him his place in Southgate's England squad for the Euros this summer, Marcus Rashford will be desperate to return to his best form next season. And that's something Sesko can play a part in given just how clinical he is in front of goal.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Benjamin Sesko Marcus Rashford Goals 14 7 Assists 2 2 Expected Goals 7.7 7.3 Key Passes 12 23

The Leipzig man already has some fans in the Premier League too with Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic telling Nogomania via The Metro: "I know [about the rumours] and have been following him. He’s having a good half-season, he’s in great scoring form.

"I read that he’s scored in his last seven matches in a row. He seems to have gained strong momentum for the Euros. He’s a forward who has everything a modern player needs. He’s tall, strong, fast and intelligent."