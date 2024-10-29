The last 24 hours have certainly been a whirlwind for Manchester United and their supporters after the departure of manager Erik ten Hag yesterday morning.

His dismissal comes after yet another defeat, losing 2-1 to West Ham United, condemning the Red Devils to their fourth Premier League loss in just nine matches so far this season.

The decision to part company with the Dutchman may come as a surprise to many fans after the club decided to stick with him over the summer and handed him a hefty budget to improve the playing squad.

Players such as Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt all arrived at Old Trafford during the off-season, but they’ve been unable to change their fortunes on the pitch.

It’s left the new look hierarchy to make a crucial decision in who to take over the reins if they are to make a success out of what has been a disappointing start to the new campaign.

One name has already emerged as a front-runner, with the club already moving quickly to appoint a replacement for Ten Hag.

The front runner for the Manchester United job

According to The Athletic, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has emerged as an early favourite for the United manager role after Ten Hag’s sacking yesterday.

The 39-year-old was linked with a move to West Ham and Chelsea after their own managerial departures, but he stayed put in Portugal - opening the door to a potential appointment in Manchester.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Amorim has already given the green light over a move to the Red Devils - accepting the prospect of a move, but that he respects his current employers.

The United hierarchy would have to pay around €10m (£8.5m) compensation to prise the boss away from the Liga Portugal side, but they would be getting themselves a highly-rated manager who currently has a 71% win percentage during his three-year stint in charge.

However, despite the huge rumours linking Amorim to United, another name can’t be discounted, following another update from a well-respected source.

The man who’s been approached by United

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has stated that despite United’s ambitions and willingness to agree a deal for the Sporting head coach, another name has been thrown into the mix over the vacant position.

He claims that Fulham boss Marco Silva has been approached by the club’s hierarchy over a potential move to Old Trafford - a surprise given the latest development with Amorim.

The “really special” manager, as dubbed by journalist Jack Kelly, has overseen a huge transition at Craven Cottage, taking them from the Championship and consolidating them as an established Premier League side once again.

His side have registered 12 points from the opening nine league outings of the season, currently sitting above United in the table, with the 47-year-old doing a stellar job despite losing key players such as Tosin and Joao Palhinha to Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively.

Marco Silva's Premier League record as a manager Statistics Tally Games played 180 Wins 36 Draws 37 Losses 80 Goals scored 245 Goals conceded 279 Win percentage 35% Stats via The Premier League

Silva would be a perfect Ten Hag replacement, having that Premier League experience that other candidates may not have, potentially giving him the edge.

He may not be the biggest name in the world, but he could be the man to stabilise what has been a sinking ship as of late, potentially having a similar impact as he has done at the Cottage.

Silva would undoubtedly provide a cheaper alternative for the hierarchy, fitting into their current operation of cost-cutting wherever possible, whilst also having the ability to transform the club’s fortunes.

He’s been able to work on such a budget over the past couple of years, potentially thriving with increased funds, more than deserving of the opportunity to manage at the very top level.