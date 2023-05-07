Manchester United's chances of signing Goncalo Inacio have been rated in Portugal as "becoming likely" after a meeting with his agent.

The summer transfer window beckons and despite a good season, it's clear that further investment into the side Erik ten Hag has improved is needed.

What's the latest on Goncalo Inacio to Manchester United?

A report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo, via Sport Wtiness, states that a move to Manchester United "appeals to the player".

United have approached Inacio's agent already after a meeting was organised with Miguel Pinho.

Sporting planned on extending his contract in order to increase his release clause to around €60m (£53m). Not to squeeze more value out of a potential exit but to keep the player.

Still only 21, there is a bright future ahead of Inacio and is viewed as a replacement for Harry Maguire, United's third most expensive signing in history.

A move to Old Trafford "appeals to the player" and with O Jogo claiming a switch to the Premier League club is "becoming likely".

Is Inacio what United need in the transfer market?

In short, yes, While ten Hag has no doubt done an excellent job compared to his predecessors, there is still a long way to go.

He still an "underrated" player and while that may change with a move to the Premier League, he could quietly walk into the United setup and lift the quality immediately.

The defeat to Brighton summed up the issues facing United in the long term. They remain without a midfield capable of outplaying the Seagulls, but they still don't have the depth in quality in defence required to go from top four hopefuls to serious title challengers.

With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez injured, the remaining options simply aren't enough. Inacio would immediately make centre-back a strong area of the pitch for United, replacing Maguire and competing with Martinez.

The 21-year-old is a fighter but also remarkably calm when in difficult situations. Most of his strengths are issues United have currently and that he could solve.

Despite being an aggressive player, Inacio is not reckless in the way he pursues defenders. Think more Ruben Dias than Cristian Romero.

Most excitingly, the young defender has excellent distribution. According to Fbref, Inacio is in the 92nd percentile for passes completed and in a ten Hag side, strong passing is a must.