Manchester United have now made an approach to the agents of a “machine” player, and he could cost INEOS £40 million+, according to a new report.

The Red Devils could be in for a busy January if finances are right and players who are on their radar become available, as INEOS will want to quickly get the team right for Ruben Amorim, as he bids to take the club back to the top.

Man Utd targeting a new striker

During United’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, it was clear that they were struggling when going forward and have been for the whole of the season, as lack of goals has cost them several times in games. This is something that Amorim will want to change, as his Sporting Lisbon side were so good going forward, scoring plenty of goals in most matches.

Amorim will hope that his new way of playing will improve his team going forward, but he and INEOS may also have their eye on changing the personnel in the team. Signing a new striker appears to have become a priority, with Man United interested in Matheus Cunha from Wolves. The Red Devils were linked with a move for the Brazilian during the summer, and they have retained an interest in the forward and have been monitoring him throughout this season.

As well as Cunha, Victor Boniface is on United’s striker shortlist as the club scouts the market to find a new forward. However, the Red Devils may have to wait until the summer to sign Boniface, as his arrival would be an expensive one and would be unlikely to happen in the New Year. So, while United look for a new centre-forward, they have now made an approach to sign a player after holding internal talks about the situation.

Man Utd make approach to "machine" after internal talks, could cost £40m+

According to Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have made an approach to Ederson from Atalanta, who could cost the club £40 million or more. The Brazilian has become a very important player for the Italian side in recent seasons, playing a key role last term as they not only reached the Europa League final but won it by beating Bayer Leverkusen.

Ederson, who has been dubbed a “machine” by reporter Carlo Garganese, has started 12 of Atalanta’s 13 league games this season, and he picked up his second goal of the campaign over the weekend in the 3-1 win over Parma.

Galetti has now reported that United, as well as Liverpool, have made an approach to the agents of Ederson to get an understanding of the negotiations ahead of January. Manchester City are also said to be in the race, as they continue to look for a replacement for Rodri. United’s move for Ederson comes after it was reported that they held internal talks over a possible move for the Brazil international.

Ederson's 2024/25 Atalanta stats Apps 18 Goals 2 Assists 1

Atalanta are keen to keep hold of Ederson during January, but they could be willing to listen to offers if they exceed €50 million, which is roughly £41 million. Ederson’s potential arrival at Old Trafford would provide competition to the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Casemiro.