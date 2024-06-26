Highlights Man Utd have reportedly tabled a bid for a midfielder to replace Casemiro, who might be on his way out of the team.

The Red Devils are already looking for replacements, with players like Edson Alvarez and Amadou Onana being considered.

Manuel Ugarte from PSG has emerged as a potential target, but his club rejected an initial offer.

Manchester United have tabled a bid for a midfielder to possibly replace Casemiro this summer, it has been reported, and have already heard back.

Casemiro linked with Man Utd exit

Two years after his arrival at Old Trafford, it appears that Casemiro is no longer required on the red side of Manchester. The Brazilian endured a tough end to the Premier League season, highlighted by a horror performance at Selhurst Park, and was urged to leave the club.

“I think Casemiro should know tonight that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, I need to go to the MLS or Saudi", pundit Jamie Carragher told Monday Night Football.

United themselves are keen to see the back of him too, with the Red Devils reportedly open to offers for the Brazilian and keen to get his £350,000 a week wages off their books.

But it will mean that they need a replacement. Several options have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with West Ham no.6 Edson Alvarez touted as a potential arrival in Manchester this summer, while Amadou Onana has also been mentioned.

Now though, a new name has emerged.

Man Utd make bid for PSG midfielder

That comes in the shape of Uruguay and PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has fallen out of favour in Paris.

Signed just last summer, Ugarte still has four years left to run on his £100,000-a-week deal at the Parc des Princes, but Luis Enrique regularly overlooked him last season and he made just 21 Ligue 1 starts, while he saw just 23 minutes of action across the six Champions League knockout stage games his side were involved in.

He had been one of Europe's top prospects during his time at Sporting, with Chelsea reportedly in the race to sign him before being gazumped by the Parisians. A key cog for Ruben Amorim's side, he was described as a "destroyer in midfield who replaced Palhinha seamlessly" by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X, with the latter now seemingly on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich.

How Ugarte compares to Casemiro (domestic league 23/24) FBref Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Appearances 25 25 Tackles and interceptions per 90 6.42 4.59 Clearances 1.16 3.23 Pass accuracy 91.2% 81.8% Fouls committed per 90 2.14 1.36 Yellow Cards 5 7

Now, Sky Sports report that the Red Devils "have an interest" in the Uruguayan as they look to replace Casemiro this summer, and that "he is one of a number of players they are looking at."

L'Equipe go even further with the story, claiming that Manchester United have already made an offer for the 23-year-old, but that it was rejected as it "was considered insufficient by the leaders of PSG" to allow their midfield man to depart.

Having shelled out a reported £51m just 12 months ago for the midfielder, any bid to lure him away from Paris may likely have to be a substantial one so that the club can minimise their losses on a player who still could have the best of his career ahead of him.