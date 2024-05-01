Ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first summer at Manchester United, the rumour mill is already starting, with several changes needed at Old Trafford if the Red Devils are to at least return to the Premier League's top four next season.

Man Utd transfer news

Those at Old Trafford have experienced yet another season to forget, derailing any progress initially made under Erik ten Hag in his debut campaign. Having failed to qualify for the Champions League, Ten Hag's future remains in doubt, with links to the likes of Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter emerging in recent months. Whether Ratcliffe acts in ruthless fashion this summer remains to be seen, however.

There could yet be other changes outside of the dugout, too. Raphael Varane is entering the final year of his contract and the Frenchman's Old Trafford future is more in doubt than ever. When he arrived, Varane represented the type of signing that could transform United. Three years later, and it's clear that his time at United has failed to have that impact, with injuries and inconsistency playing a large part.

Nonetheless, the Premier League giants will need to find a replacement for the World Cup winner, which is where La Liga could come into play once again. According to the print version of AS (via The Faithful MUFC), Manchester United have made a contract offer to Ronald Araujo, which would greatly improve his current salary of £124k per week.

Seemingly keen to secure the Barcelona defender's signature, United must beat Bayern Munich in the race in a deal tipped to be worth a hefty £85m this summer.

The Red Devils aren't afraid to spend big on central defenders, though, as seen in the past with Harry Maguire. Earlier reports indicated that they were preparing an offer to present to Barcelona. Alas, unlike Maguire, those at Old Trafford will be hoping to see Araujo make an instant impact if they secure a deal in the coming months.

"Excellent" Araujo would lead United's backline

As much as Araujo has shown great improvement in recent months, United are still in desperate need of a player who can take charge in big games. And that's something that Araujo can offer to help finally transform a giant left in slumber for over a decade now. The 25-year-old has become an important part of the current Barcelona side, earning Xavi's praise as a result.

The Barcelona boss said: "I’m very happy to have Ronald on the team. He has such a great personality. He celebrates everything and to have that type of profile as a defender, to be so engaged with the team, and celebrate everything is hard to find. We welcome him with open arms because it’s spectacular to see him train, he’s so positive, he has an excellent character and that’s fundamental to us.”

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ronald Araujo Harry Maguire Progressive Carries 23 20 Progressive Passes 99 73 Tackles Won 21 17 Blocks 19 33 Interceptions 11 25

£85m may be a hefty fee, but Araujo has shown all the signs that he'd be more than capable of proving his worth in recent years and may well find himself doing just that in the Premier League next season.