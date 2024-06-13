Manchester United have reportedly been in contact to sign a £52m forward who was recently offered to Tottenham.

Erik ten Hag to stay at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have now decided that Erik ten Hag will remain as Red Devils manager following an end of season review. Ten Hag guided United to a brilliant FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City at Wembley, and it has even been claimed that talks over a contract extension with the Dutchman will follow.

Journalist Ben Jacobs shared more on Man Utd's decision to keep Ten Hag, posting on X details of the two-week end of season review.

“More on Erik ten Hag remaining as Manchester United manager. Club conducted a two week thorough process and performance review. It factored in the 2023/24 season and broader first team operations. MUFC then held constructive conversations with Ten Hag.

"The club considered all eventualities, including due dillegence on other candidates, but came to a clear conclusion Ten Hag should stay on. Club and Ten Hag have now entered negotiations on a contract extension.”

The club will now be making preparations ahead of the 2024/25 season in what is Ratcliffe and INEOS’ first transfer window in charge.

A number of outgoings have already been confirmed, with Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane officially leaving at the end of the month, and a replacement for the former could be on the cards.

According to reports in Spain, relayed by Sport Witness, Man Utd have made contact over a loan deal for Barcelona’s Vitor Roque. The Red Devils aren’t the only club interested, though, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Lens, Lyon, Napoli, Nice, Porto, Real Betis and Sevilla all keen on the 19-year-old.

A 10-team battle for Roque’s services could be a possibility, which is why United have made an approach to Roque’s agent. Barcelona paid £52m to sign Roque from Athletico Paranaense last summer, with the Brazilian making just 16 appearances for the Catalan giants last season, scoring twice in 353 minutes of football.

As a result, a temporary move away from the Nou Camp could now be on the cards, and intermediaries reached out to Tottenham last month to offer them the forward’s services.

It looks as if there won’t be a shortage of suitors for Roque’s signature, should Barcelona green-light a loan exit, and by the looks of it, he could arrive in Manchester to replace Martial for the 2024/25 campaign, providing competition for Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Ten Hag's third season in charge.