Manchester United have made contact to sign a £40 million+ midfielder for head coach Ruben Amorim, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

Amorim has made it clear in his recent press conference that he is keen for Man Utd to do some business in the January transfer window, and he, along with the hierarchy, will be keeping their eyes open on potential deals. However, what they can do this month looks to depend on what players leave the club in the coming few weeks.

Forward Joshua Zirkzee could be a player who makes way in order for the Red Devils to bring in an upgrade. A recent report has claimed that Zirkzee is in talks to leave United and join Italian giants Juventus. The Serie A side are reportedly in talks with the forward's representatives, but would prefer a loan move rather than the permanent exit that United are looking to get.

One player who could replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford is Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic. The Red Devils will likely want to sign a new striker should Zirkzee leave, and the Premier League side have their eye on the Serbian, with a possible swap deal not ruled out. Juventus boss Thiago Motta worked with Zirkzee at Bologna and remains a big fan of the striker, and he could be willing to let Vlahovic leave, who has yet to sign a new contract, in order to reunite with the Netherlands international.

Man Utd make enquiry to sign "special" £40m+ midfielder

As talk of signing a new striker continues, according to TEAMtalk, Manchester United and INEOS have made contact to sign midfielder Davide Frattesi from Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old, who has been dubbed as being “special” by journalist Wayne Girard, joined Inter on a permanent basis in the summer. Frattesi joined the Serie A champions on loan from Sassuolo for the 2023/24 campaign, and then it was made into a permanent deal during the summer transfer window.

Frattesi is under contract until the summer of 2028, but Man United are seemingly looking to possibly bring him to England in 2025. TEAMtalk reports that the Red Devils have enquired about the midfielder’s availability, but they face strong competition from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Roma.

David Frattesi's Inter Milan stats Apps 63 Goals 11 Assists 8

Frattesi has started just eight of the 21 games he has played for Inter this season, but despite him not being a regular in the side, Inter are not looking to sell him or any players until at least after the Club World Cup this summer. If United are to sign Frattesi, then they are going to have to pay around £41.5 million, as that is what he’s valued at by Inter. Amorim could be in the market for a new midfielder, as Christian Eriksen looks set to leave at the end of his contract at the latest; Casemiro is also being linked with a move away once again, and Mason Mount’s injury problems continue.