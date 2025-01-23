Juan Mata is a player who will always be fondly remembered at Manchester United for his time as a player, starring in the first team over an eight-year period.

The Spaniard joined the Red Devils from Chelsea back in January 2014 for a reported £37.1m, a bargain given his impressive form for the club - going on to make over 275 appearances in the process.

Mata also scored 51 times for United, including a scissor kick against bitter rivals Liverpool which secured all three points and a rare victory at Anfield.

He would eventually leave back in 2022, joining Turkish outfit Galatasaray on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, 11 years on from his big-money transfer to join the club, new boss Ruben Amorim has the opportunity to repeat such a deal in a move for one Premier League star.

According to The Sportzine, Man United have made contact with the representatives of Chelsea star João Félix over a potential move to Old Trafford this month.

The Portuguese only moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer, joining the Blues for a fee in the region of £46m with Conor Gallagher moving in the opposite direction as a result.

However, it’s not been plain sailing for the 25-year-old since his big-money transfer, starting just three times in the Premier League, potentially opening the door to an early departure this month.

The report claims that he would be allowed to depart the capital this month if an acceptable offer was presented their way, but fails to mention what fee Enzo Maresca’s side would demand for his services.

Felix would certainly be a superb addition to Amorim’s side, bolstering his compatriot's chances of being a success in Manchester, whilst also being their own version of a player who’s seriously in demand this month.

Why Joao Felix could be Man United’s own Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha has been a man in serious demand this month, unsurprisingly so given his form for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League throughout 2024/25.

The Brazilian has scored ten goals and registered four assists in his 21 outings to date, with Arsenal and Nottingham Forest two of the sides interested in a move for his signature.

The 25-year-old has also previously been on the radar of United in recent weeks, but their interest appears to have cooled with other targets such as Felix popping up in the meantime.

Cunha’s record in the top flight would undoubtedly give supporters another reason to crave his signing, but despite his lack of minutes to date, the Chelsea ace has managed to outperform him in numerous key areas - leading to FBref dubbing the former Atlético star as a similar player to the Brazilian.

How Felix & Cunha compare in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Felix Cunha Games played 12 21 Goals & assists 2 14 Progressive carries 5.1 4 Progressive passes 6.4 4.5 Pass accuracy 86% 71% Take-ons completed 2.4 2.1 Aerials won 1 0.4 Stats via FBref

Felix, who’s previously been dubbed “world-class” by former England international Glen Johnson, may have managed fewer combined goals and assists, but has produced more progressive carries and passes per 90 to date - showcasing his attacking prowess this season despite his lack of minutes.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He’s also managed to achieve a higher pass completion rate, along with more completed take-ons per 90, highlighting his ability to create opportunities within the final third.

His lack of game time at Chelsea since his move could allow the Red Devils to get themselves a hugely talented player for a fraction of the price this month, supercharging Amorim’s ambitions at the club in the process.

Whilst it’s unclear how much any deal would cost the hierarchy this month, he’s showcased that even with limited minutes, he’s capable of starring, potentially holding the key to transforming their fortunes in the coming months.