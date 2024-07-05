Manchester United have eight representatives at Euro 2024 this summer, of which three players have so far been eliminated. Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen’s Denmark side were knocked out of the round of 16, and Scott McTominay and his Scotland team were eliminated from the group stage in heartbreaking fashion.

The remaining five United players still in the tournament will be hoping their triumphant FA Cup campaign can help spur them on to go all the way in Germany. Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has featured once so far for Turkey, as his side prepares for a quarter-final clash against the Netherlands as they hope to continue a memorable campaign.

Sadly, Luke Shaw is yet to kick a ball all tournament, with an injury keeping him out of action, after a setback in his recovery a few weeks ago. However, talented midfielder Kobbie Mainoo started his first game at a major tournament last Sunday against Slovakia.

Bruno Fernandes made his third start of Euro 2024 and scored in Portugal’s penalty shootout which helped them through a tough round of 16 game against Slovenia. Diogo Dalot was an unused substitute but did start their opening game of the tournament.

Now, with players impressing left right and centre, United have been linked with one star who they could push to sign this summer at the end of the tournament.

Man Utd target Serie A attacker

The player in question here is Bologna and Switzerland’s versatile attacker Dan Ndoye. His performances under Thiago Motta last season for the Italian side, as well as his displays during the Euro 2024 campaign have led him to be linked with a move away.

At least, that is according to a report from Swiss news outlet 4-4-2, who report that Ndoye is a target for the Red Devils this summer. The news story states that United have 'signalled a concrete interest' in signing the youngster during the transfer window.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side are not thought to be the only club interested in signing the 23-year-old during the summer window. Italian giants Inter Milan have also shown an interest in the attacker, but they have to sell Denzel Dumfries, first. This means United are thought to be in 'pole position'.

In terms of price, Bologna are asking for around £21.1m to sign Ndoye this summer and United have already made contact with the Italian side to find out that valuation, ahead of making a potential move for him.

Why Ndoye would be a good signing

In terms of sheer goals and assist numbers, the 2023/24 season was not the most profitable for Ndoye. He only scored twice in 34 games for Bologna, as well as registering two assists. He also played four games for Basel before leaving them last summer, scoring once and grabbing three assists.

One of the biggest selling points about signing Ndoye this summer is his versatility. The Red Devils are thought to be chasing a versatile forward who can play right across the frontline, and the Bologna man certainly ticks those boxes.

He played six different positions for his club last season and has also slotted into three positions in four games for Switzerland at Euro 2024, a tournament where he grabbed one goal against Germany.

Ndoye stats by position 2023/24 (min 45 mins played) Position Games Goals Assists Right-wing 24 1 2 Left-wing 9 1 0 Centre-forward 1 0 1 Left midfield 1 0 0 Second striker 1 0 0 Right midfield 1 1 2 Stats from Transfermarkt

The 23-year-old could be a great alternative to Xavi Simons, another versatile attacker United are linked to. Simons is another player who can play a multitude of positions and has the numbers to back up his quality. In 43 games for RB Leipzig last season, the Dutchman scored 10 goals and registered 15 assists.

However, a move for Simons is not assured, with Bayern Munich the favourites to sign him. Last summer PSG wanted £50m for the Dutchman and Ndoye could be a good alternative at almost £30m cheaper if the price is the same this time around.

The gulf in quality between the two players based on their Fbref statistics is clear to see. When looking at their creative stats, the Bologna man averages just 1.83 progressive passes per 90 minutes and 1.12 key passes, compared to Simons’ 6.34 progressive passes and 2.68 key passes.

Whilst both are silky ball-carriers, the PSG attacker slightly edges it again. The Swiss international averages 4.47 progressive carries and 1.73 successful take-ons, compared to Simons’ 5.12 progressive carries and 2.85 successful take-ons per game.

However, whilst Ndoye’s stats are less impressive than that of Simons’, he is still a promising player, who was described as a “sensation” by football scout Antonio Mango.

For more than half of the price that Simons would cost, plus someone who can play in multiple positions and rotate with plenty of players, it could be too good of an opportunity for United to miss out on this summer as a dream, cheaper, alternative who can be an excellent squad player for ten Hag.