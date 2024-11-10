In what could be the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era, INEOS have reportedly now made contact to sign a Champions League forward for Manchester United in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

There's work to be done at Old Trafford. The final few months of the Erik ten Hag era only set the Red Devils back - arguably to square one - to give Amorim the ultimate task of turning things around. The former Sporting Club boss officially arrives this week and will square off against Ipswich Town in his first game after the forthcoming international break.

With a new manager appointed and one they'll be hoping finally solves their problems for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United look set to get ruthless, showing the door to a number of players. Among those looks likely to be Victor Lindelof, who is on course to leave as a free agent upon the expiry of his current contract at the end of the campaign.

Given recent reports linking Lindelof to AC Milan, the Swede seems almost certain to be among the departures. As he and others potentially leave, however, the Red Devils could welcome a Champions League forward.

According to reports in Spain, INEOS have made contact to sign Randal Kolo Muani for Manchester United and Amorim. The Frenchman has struggled at Paris Saint-Germain and now looks destined to leave the Ligue 1 champions just two years after arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt. In need of a revival, Manchester United could step in, with Amorim seeing the player as an interesting option.

It must be said though, that the 25-year-old could cost a hefty fee if PSG are looking to regain as much of the initial £64m that they splashed out in 2023, which would give United plenty to think about. The Red Devils have made several transfer mistakes in the past and do not need to add the £203,000-a-week forward to that list.

"Superb" Kolo Muani would be a risk

Whilst he showed potential at Nantes before truly bursting into life at Frankfurt - scoring 23 goals and assisting a further 17 in the 2022/23 campaign - Kolo Muani has simply struggled on the big stage. Even in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, he has failed to establish himself as the main man at PSG, culminating in just two Ligue 1 starts so far this season.

The 25-year-old was once described as a "superb player" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, but is not currently operating at that level. There is, of course, plenty of time to turn things around but Old Trafford is not the place to do that. In a transitional period of struggle themselves, Manchester United are in no position to help players back to their best form.

As Manchester United and Kolo Muani look to rebuild, it'd arguably be best to take a separate path.