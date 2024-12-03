INEOS have now made contact with a “top striker” who could cost Manchester United £50 million in the summer, according to a Sky Sports report. Since the Red Devils appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach, they have been linked with several new arrivals, as the Portuguese will be looking to put his own stamp on his squad soon.

Man Utd transfer news

As January fast approaches, the transfer stories are going to start heating up, and United look to have a shortlist in place should opportunities present themselves. It is unlikely that the Red Devils will spend heavily in the New Year, but there could be room for a few ins and outs depending on what INEOS and Amorim like to do.

United are keeping their options open when it comes to signing a new left-back. This has been a problem position for them for some time, and January could be where they address it, as United have now placed David Raum on their shortlist ahead of 2025.

Up front, United also have Wolves forward Matheus Cunha on their radar, as they have been scouting him ahead of making a move in 2025. The 25-year-old has been a top performer for the Midlands side this season despite the team's struggles, and he is now being looked at as a possible addition to Amorim’s side. But Cunha is not the only striker they are keeping an eye on, as they have now contacted another player that Amorim knows well.

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have made contact for Viktor Gyokeres ahead of a possible move next summer, officially opening "concrete talks". The Swedish international has emerged as one of the brightest and most exciting forwards in European football since moving to Sporting Lisbon back in 2023.

Gyokeres, who has been labelled a “top striker,” was very impressive during his time at Coventry City but has since taken his game to a new level in Portugal. The 26-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2028, but there is an agreement he will be allowed to leave for £50 million in the summer, despite having a release clause worth £83 million.

With 16 goals in Liga Portugal this season, the Red Devils are looking to sign the striker in the summer and have made their interest known. However, they are not the only side chasing his signature, as Plettenberg adds that Manchester City have also “intensified” their efforts in recent days.

Viktor Gyokeres' 24/25 Liga Portugal stats Apps 12 Minutes per game 89 Goals 16 xG 13.05 Scoring frequency 67 mins Shots per game 4.6 Goal conversion rate 29% Assists 1 Big chances created 4

United will hope having Amorim as their head coach gives them the edge in the race to sign Gyokeres, as the forward was exceptional under the Portuguese. However, an upturn in form for Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund could potentially change their minds, as all three have found the back of the net in recent matches.