The 2024 European Championship kicked off last Friday and Manchester United chiefs will surely be keeping an eye on talented players they could look to snap up before the end of the summer transfer window.

It has been revealed that Erik ten Hag will be the Red Devils boss once again next season, after he lifted the FA Cup last month, but new signings will be required to bolster the Dutchman's squad and improve his options across the first XI.

The Premier League giants are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich and are also said to be eyeing a swoop for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

They are reportedly attempting to sign Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite too, but have been told that it could cost up to £70m to sign the English titan.

Manchester United's interest in Euros playmaker

According to French outlet L'Equipe, as relayed by 90min, Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to sign PSG attacking midfielder Xavi Simons this summer.

The report claims that they have already made contact with the Ligue 1 champions to express their interest in the Netherlands international, alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal and also Bayern Munich, as they pursue a deal for the Euros playmaker.

It states that the former Barcelona youngster does not feel that a return to PSG next season is the best next step for his development, which has opened the door to a possible exit from Paris this summer.

The outlet does not, however, reveal whether the young star would like to seal a permanent or loan move away from the club, after spending the 2023/24 campaign on loan at RB Leipzig in Germany.

L'Equipe adds that the right-footed wizard is set to inform PSG of his thoughts after his participation in the Euros with the Netherlands comes to an end, so United may have to wait a while before they are able to act upon their interest.

Why Manchester United should swoop for Xavi Simons

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team must swoop to sign Simons this summer as the talented young star has the potential to be a fantastic addition to the squad. The 21-year-old ace, who created three chances and one 'big chance' on his Euros debut against Poland, caught the eye with his sensational creativity in the Bundesliga for Leipzig.

23/24 season Xavi Simons (Bundesliga) Bruno Fernandes (Premier League) Appearances 32 35 Goals 8 10 Assists 11 8 Big chances created 14 21 Key passes per game 2.5 3.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Dutch magician actually assisted more goals than United star Bruno Fernandes, despite creating fewer 'big chances' over the course of the season. He was directly involved in more goals (19) than the Portugal international (18) at league level as the PSG loanee showcased his ability to make a big impact at the top end of the pitch.

At the age of 21, Simons is eight years younger than Fernandes, and Ten Hag could bring him in to play alongside or as an alternative to the former Sporting star, with a view to him also developing into his long-term successor in the creative midfield position.