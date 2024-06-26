Based on the way he’s performed over the past six months, Kobbie Mainoo has the potential to be a future legend for Manchester United.

The 19-year-old’s quality and class continue to impress week in and week out, and he looks set to become a crucial player for England during the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

Mainoo’s performances and three goals over his 24 Premier League starts last campaign earned him a spot on the plane, and he’s certainly not letting the opportunity pass him by.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to build around the fantastic teenager next season, and he could start with a move for a fantastic talent who’d make the number 37 world-class.

Man Utd want to sign a defensive midfielder

As per a report from Sky Sports, via Dharmesh Sheth, Man United are weighing up a move for Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils have made an ‘initial approach’ to Paris Saint-Germain regarding the Uruguayan midfielder.

Despite there being no bid just yet, it’s said that ‘discussions continuing internally over next step.’

Luckily for United, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has announced that the French club are willing to sell the 23-year-old this summer.

Why Ugarte could be perfect for Mainoo

This time 12 months ago, Ugarte was regarded as one of the most highly rated young midfielders in Europe, hence why PSG splashed around £50m on him last summer.

The defensive midfielder started the campaign in the Ligue 1 side's best lineup, but as the season progressed, his involvement decreased.

This meant that across the entire league campaign, Ugarte made just 21 starts in 25 appearances, often operating as a lone defensive midfielder in a 4-3-3.

However, his performance levels were extremely impressive, and given the statistics he produced, he’d be an absolutely perfect fit alongside Mainoo.

Ugarte vs Mainoo vs Casemiro 23/24 League Stats Stats (per game) Ugarte Mainoo Casemiro Passes completed 48.5 31.1 46.5 Pass accuracy 91% 87% 83% Tackles 3.9 2 3.3 Interceptions 1.6 0.9 0.7 Balls recovered 7.2 4 5.3 Duels won 6.4 5 5.8 Via Sofascore

Last season, it was mainly Casemiro who partnered the English midfielder, and the Brazilian was tasked with providing the majority of the defensive support.

However, as you can see from the table, Ugarte is just on another level entirely, particularly defensively and from an athletic standpoint.

The Uruguayan plays with intensity, tenacity, and aggression, which often makes him horrible to play against, and his tackles alone prove how effective he truly is, and it is why he's been called a "machine" by football scout Jacek Kulig.

On top of that, he can read the game brilliantly and mop up loose balls continuously, which would make United much more secure on the counterattack.

This means that Mainoo could be handed the license to impact the game more frequently in the final third, as he has that defensive foundation behind him.

As you can see from the clip below, this is arguably where Mainoo is at his best, due to his technical class, creativity, and ability to pitch in with goals.

On the other hand, Ugarte is also extremely composed on the ball himself, and he retains it brilliantly, which would enable the academy graduate to get on the ball much more frequently.

Another aspect that would make Ugarte an incredible signing is his reliability and availability, which would enable him to strike a telepathic relationship with Mainoo, as he’s only missed five matches in his entire career.

Overall, Ugarte ticks every single box that Man Utd so desperately need, and if he can even make Mainoo better, Ratcliffe must surely look to secure his signature.