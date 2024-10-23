A 44-year-old unemployed manager has now emerged as a potential target for Manchester United should they sack Erik ten Hag, according to a new report. It has been a slow and disappointing start to the campaign for United, and that has caused unrest when it comes to the future of the manager. Speculation about Ten Hag’s future from the summer has continued into the season, and poor results have now put the Dutchman under pressure.

Eddie Howe one of many tempted by Man Utd job

Despite Ten Hag and United getting all three points against Brentford on Saturday, talk about the Dutchman losing his job hasn’t gone away. He is still under pressure to turn the club’s fortunes around, and upcoming games against Fenerbahçe and West Ham will be seen as crucial matches.

The Red Devils have been linked with two new managers in the past week, as VfB Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness is now linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the 42-year-old impressing enormously in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has also emerged on United's radar, as it has been reported that they have made enquiries about him and his situation in Portugal.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been linked with the role already, and now former United chief scout Mick Brown believes Howe could now be tempted into joining the Red Devils should Ten Hag leave. Brown states that he’s heard Howe could be tempted to take over, as any manager would if it was offered to them.

The talk of potential replacements for Ten Hag doesn’t stop there for United, as the club has now made contact with a 44-year-old legend.

Xavi emerges as possible Ten Hag replacement

According to The Daily Mail, Xavi Hernandez is now emerging as a potential target for Manchester United should Ten Hag lose his job. The 44-year-old has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of last season, a role he held for two and a half years, and he guided the club to the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup.

Xavi, who is known for being a 4-3-3 specialist during his short time in management, has only managed Al-Sadd SC in Qatar and Barça, so he is still relatively new in his managerial career.

However, that doesn’t seem to be putting off United, as this report states that intermediaries have made contact with the former Barcelona star twice in the last few months. It goes on to add that a four-man delegation, led by Omar Berrada, flew out to Barcelona last week, but United sources say that a number of high-level meetings have taken place in Barcelona because co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been there to support the INEOS Britannia sailing team.

Xavi's Barcelona record Games 143 Won 91 Drawn 23 Lost 29

Xavi has made it clear he doesn’t want to manage in Spain again, leaving the door open to a possible move to England in the future. However, Ten Hag still remains in charge at United, and as of now the club has no plans to make a change.