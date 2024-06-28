After such an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign on the whole, Sir Jim Ratcliffe now has the opportunity to return Manchester United to their glory days.

In order for that to occur, the Red Devils must be active in the transfer market, and one player they’re looking to secure is Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch international has become a key target for Erik ten Hag recently, and he currently has a £34m release clause in his contract.

However, United could also look to sign another attacker who would almost certainly be perfect for Zirkzee.

Man Utd want to bolster their attack this summer

As per a report from Sky Sport Italia, via TEAMtalk, Man United are interested in signing Dan Ndoye.

It’s mentioned that the Manchester club have ‘initiated contact’ with Bologna to gather information on the Swiss star.

If the Red Devils discover that he is available for sale, then official talks will begin between the two clubs.

The Italian side will reportedly look to receive a higher figure than their previous valuation of £12m, particularly after his role for Switzerland at the European Championship.

Why Dan Ndoye would be perfect for Joshua Zirkzee

This time last year, Ndoye was trying to make a name for himself back in Switzerland, playing for a Basel side that only finished fifth in the league.

However, fast forward to today, and he has just come off the back of a promising first campaign in the Serie A for Bologna, making 20 starts.

The 23-year-old is a versatile attacker who can play on either flank as well as having the ability to play more centrally, and despite only scoring once in the Italian top flight, he’s making waves at Euro 2024.

Switzerland’s talented youngster has become a key player as they secured qualification to the knockouts, starting each game and scoring against Group A favourites Germany.

Ndoye's Euro 2024 Stats Stats (per 90) Ndoye Percentile Goals 0.38 Top 77% Shots 3.46 Top 91% Successful take-ons 2.31 Top 86% Progressive carries 5.38 Top 86% Carries into final third 3.08 Top 91% Tackles 1.92 Top 86% Via FBref

However, as you can see from his average stats so far in the tournament, he’s been absolutely fantastic, even boasting similar stats to the likes of Jamal Musiala and Cody Gakpo, as per FBref.

Ndoye is an extremely direct and quick attacker who tends to create opportunities via his dribbling rather than his passing or vision.

Alongside Zirkzee, who’s a technical player himself - with football analyst Ben Mattinson saying that “he’s 6"4 but turns like he’s 5”9" - Ndoye would be able to combine brilliantly, making United’s attack less predictable.

Furthermore, due to Zirkzee’s tendency to drop deeper to get on the ball, as shown by his FBref rank in the top 91% for attacking touches in the mid-third, Ndoye would provide the movement in behind to stretch the pitch and allow the Dutch ace to work his magic.

The Bologna number 11 is also excellent on the counterattack, with ball-carrying being one of his biggest strengths, as shown by his progressive carries and carries into the penalty area.

Yet, the main reason why he’d be perfect for Zirkzee is the fact that they worked together all last season at Bologna, so their understanding of each other's game will already be developed.

Overall, it’s clear that the "highly talented" Ndoye, as called by football scout Antonio Mango, has all the attributes needed to thrive at a club like Man United, and all that he needs is an environment that will promote his growth as a player.