Manchester United have been making early moves to sign a new midfielder who could end up replacing Casemiro, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Casemiro linked with Man Utd exit

The Brazilian could be one of many out of the Old Trafford exit door this summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS in charge of their first transfer window of the Red Devils. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will officially become free agents at the end of the month, whereas Casmeiro is under contract in Manchester until 2026.

The former Real Madrid midfielder could still depart, though, and has reportedly already said his Man Utd goodbyes following the FA Cup win over Manchester City.

Picking up £350,000-a-week, Casmeiro looks set to be sold with clubs in Saudi Arabia keen on securing his services in the final years of his career. The midfielder came in for criticism towards the end of last season, including from Jamie Carragher, who slammed the United man after his performance against Crystal Palace in May.

"This has to stop because we are watching one of the greats of the modern time. I always remember the saying 'leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football has left him. At this top level, he needs to call it a day at this level and move. The level of that player, he should not be putting himself through this. He is too good of a player to be putting in a performance like that being laughed at by Crystal Palace. He needs to call it a day."

United appear to be working on defensive additions in Jarrad Branthwaite and an attacking arrival in Joshua Zirkzee, but it looks as if a midfielder is also wanted by Ratcliffe and co in what could be a busy few months.

Man Utd make enquiries for Casemiro replacement

According to Romano in a Daily Briefing, relayed by The Peoples Person, Man Utd have “made some enquiries” over signing a new midfielder in the last few days. The transfer expert doesn’t state a specific target, but admitted that Casemiro leaving Manchester "remains a string possibility".

“I’m hearing that in the last 24-48 hours, [United] made some enquiries on the market over a new midfielder. They are exploring options in midfield especially in the case of Casemiro leaving, which remains a strong possibility.

“United are assessing options and have started to make moves to strengthen their midfield – we will see who it’s going to be and what United are going to do, but for sure they are going to be really busy in the next weeks, so keep an eye on potential new arrivals at centre-back, left-back, striker, and midfield.”

Joao Neves of Benfica has been one high-profile midfielder linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, as has Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco, so it’ll be interesting to see who the Red Devils have been reaching out to.