Manchester United have been the home to countless attacking talents over the years, allowing the supporters to have memories that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

Wayne Rooney was such a key first-team member under Sir Alex Ferguson, often being utilised as the star man at the top end of the pitch.

The Englishman registered a total of 253 goals in his 559 appearances for the Red Devils - breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s record in the process with a stunning free-kick against Stoke City back in January 2017.

Robin van Persie may not have spent as many years at Old Trafford, but he had a huge impact, scoring 26 goals in his debut campaign at the club - helping Sir Alex claim the Premier League title in his final season at the helm.

The Dutchman scored numerous vital goals, including his mesmerising volley against Aston Villa after a phenomenal pass by the aforementioned Rooney.

However, in the current day, United often lack that focal point, with the hope that new boss Ruben Amorim can either unleash or land his own version of one superstar.

Ruben Amorim’s time working with Gyokeres

Striker Viktor Gyokeres has caught the eye over the last two seasons with his sensational goalscoring record under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

The Sweden international joined Sporting CP for a club-record £20m in the summer of 2023, after registering a total of 22 goals in all competitions as Coventry City narrowly missed out on promotion in the 2022/23 season.

However, the 26-year-old has since gone from strength to strength, taking his career to the next level and beyond under the new Red Devils manager.

In the previous campaign, Gyokeres notched a whopping 43 goals in the Liga Portugal, helping Sporting win the league title - ending the year as the division’s top goalscorer.

Whilst it’s still very early days in 2024/25, he’s demonstrated his progression once more, registering 23 goals in his first 18 outings - a truly staggering feat.

His goals have allowed the Portuguese outfit to cause some seismic waves in the Champions League, winning their last outing against Premier League winners Manchester City last week.

The Swede outperformed Erling Haaland throughout the meeting, scoring a hat-trick, further demonstrating the attacking prowess that he’s developed under Amorim.

Such a record has allowed for the United supporters to make calls over a potential move along with Amorim to Old Trafford, but any deal would set the club back around €100m (£83m) - a fee that could be too much ahead of the upcoming January window.

It could see the hierarchy look elsewhere for a new striker in January, with one name already being touted with a potential move to link up with Amorim, allowing the 39-year-old to find his new version of the Swedish superstar.

Man Utd make enquiry for £52m talisman

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United have made an enquiry about a potential move for Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku in January.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues for £52m back in the summer of 2023, but missed the vast majority of last season with a knee injury, returning to action under Enzo Maresca this campaign.

Nkunku, who’s previously been dubbed as “phenomenal” by Belgian scout Elijah Michiels, has struggled for league starts, with Senegalese attacker Nicolas Jackson preferred as the central striker.

However, he’s still notched an impressive tally of goals under the Italian, scoring ten times in his 17 appearances with six of his efforts coming in the Europa Conference League.

L’Equipe’s report claims that Nkunku is already said to be considering his future at Stamford Bridge after his lack of minutes so far under Maresca with United targeting a move for the talisman in the upcoming window.

It's unclear if it would be a loan or permanent deal, but given his goalscoring form of late, it’s evident that he would provide that added edge the side has often lacked in the final third.

How Nkunku compares to Man Utd attackers in 2024/25 Player Games Goals Christopher Nkunku 17 10 Alejandro Garnacho 18 7 Marcus Rashford 18 4 Bruno Fernandes 17 4 Amad Diallo 16 3 Rasmus Hojlund 12 2 Joshua Zirkzee 17 1 Antony 5 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Given Amorim’s record with Gyokeres over the last couple of years, it could be an exciting prospect with Nkunku potentially being the Portuguese man’s next version of the European superstar.

Not just boasting goals in abundance, Nkunku - like the Sporting ace - knows how to assist goals as well, supplying nine in his final year with Leipzig to Gyokeres' 15 in 2023/24. It certainly seems as though they're cut from the same cloth in plenty of facets.