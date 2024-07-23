The 2024/25 season is a huge one for Manchester United, as they look to mount a return for Champions League football after a below-par campaign last time out.

Erik ten Hag’s side finished in a measly eighth place in the Premier League, but, still managed to qualify for the Europa League after the FA Cup triumph over Manchester City.

In a bid to improve the Red Devils’ squad, INEOS have already invested in the playing ranks to try and avoid a repeat of the previous season, signing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, two young talents with huge potential to be a success at Old Trafford.

However, the hierarchy are still targeting new additions to bolster Ten Hag’s side, with the midfield department the next focus for the new investors.

The club have been linked with a whole host of talents, with a new name being thrown into the mix ahead of a potential move to Manchester ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester United want £17m midfield ace this summer

According to news outlet Goal, Manchester United have made an enquiry to bring Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios to Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The 24-year-old Colombian could be available for just €20m (£17m) this summer, but United also face stiff competition from Leicester City and Everton for his services after his impressive displays on the international scene in recent weeks.

Rios started every game for Colombia at the Copa América, scoring once against Panama, as he helped lead his nation to a place in the final, where they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Argentina after extra time.

The report states that while no official offer has yet been made for his services, the Red Devils have been in contact with Rios’ entourage over a move to Manchester, as Ten Hag looks to transform his midfield department.

Given his form for his nation, he would undoubtedly be a great addition, potentially forming an excellent partnership with another talent who has been linked with a move to the Premier League during the off-season.

Why Rios would be perfect alongside Manuel Ugarte

In recent weeks, United have ramped up their efforts to secure the signature of Paris Saint-Germain’s Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Whilst no deal has yet been agreed with the French side for the 23-year-old, journalist Fabrizio Romano recently stated that personal terms have been reached with the former Sporting CP ace over a move to the Premier League.

He’s gained a reputation for being a brilliant ball-winner during the early stages of his professional career, as demonstrated by his tally of 2.7 tackles won per 90 in Ligue 1 last season, playing perfectly into the hands of fellow potential new addition Rios at Old Trafford.

The Colombian, who’s been dubbed a “ball-carrying machine” by analyst Ben Mattinson, has averaged a total of 1.6 progressive carries for Palmeiras this season, allowing him to create a dynamic between the two potential new additions.

Richard Rios' stats per 90 for Palmeiras (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 12 Passes completed 37 Pass accuracy 79% Progressive passes 3.5 Progressive carries 1.6 Tackles 2.2 Blocks 1.8 Stats via FBref

He also registered an average of 3.5 progressive passes, showcasing his ability at playing the ball into forward areas, allowing players such as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to create more frequent opportunities in the final third.

However, with the Colombian being a defensive-minded player, he’s also excelled in regaining possession, averaging 2.2 tackles and 1.8 blocks per 90, helping Ten Hag bolster his defensive unit, aiming to improve his side’s tally of 58 Premier League goals conceded from last season.

The 24-year-old would be an excellent addition for United, with the £17m fee touted for his services a bargain for a player of his quality.

He has all the qualities to star alongside Ugarte should the pair both arrive at Old Trafford before the start of the new campaign in just a handful of weeks time.

United’s midfield has undoubtedly been the main area that needs addressing if the club are to return to their former glory, with the duo able to star at the heart of the team for many years to come.