Manchester United have now made contact with an “incredible” top flight forward over a possible transfer this month, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are back in action on Thursday as they welcome Southampton to Old Trafford in a game that Ruben Amorim believes will “teach him more” about his team than the two previous games against Liverpool and Arsenal. Amorim said ahead of the game against the Saints: "I think this next game will teach me more from my players than the last two. I’m really focused to see what kind of game we are going to play tomorrow.

"So I will learn more tomorrow. Like I said, [it's] because there is no expectation in the last two games. No-one believed that we could do a great performance or [be] winning a game. But now they are expecting us to win and to play well, so I will learn more in this game."

Ahead of this game, speculation has continued to mount about which players United may look to sign this month. It emerged on Wednesday that the Red Devils are monitoring Stefanos Tzimas of FC Nurnberg after learning he is open to a move to the Premier League. United are among a host of Premier League teams, which include Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham, who are all interested in signing the striker.

The forward is expected to be made available for a transfer in the summer, but the German side will want £25 million once they make his loan from PAOK permanent. Unfortunately for United, they are already on the back foot, as Liverpool have already made an approach over signing Tzimas.

Man Utd make enquiry to sign "incredible" £60m star this month

There is still a high possibility that Marcus Rashford leaves Old Trafford this month, and if he does, United could have his replacement already lined up, as RMC Sport reports that United have made an enquiry over signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

United are not the only team to make an enquiry for the player, as Arsenal and Tottenham have also made the same moves. The report states that all three teams could go and make an offer for Mbeumo before the transfer window closes this month.

Mbeumo, who has been described as “incredible” by Thomas Frank, has become one of the most exciting forwards in the Premier League. The Cameroon international has scored 31 goals in the last three Premier League seasons, 13 of which have come in this campaign after 21 games. The 25-year-old is under contract at Brentford until the summer of 2026, with them having the option to extend that by another 12 months, and it’s been reported that the Bees could want as much as £60 million for his services.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League record Apps 119 Goals 35 Assists 24

However, United may face a difficult challenge getting Mbeumo out of Brentford, as Frank stated there is “no chance” after being asked about the chances of selling the forward this month: “No! It’s very easy to answer… no chance.”