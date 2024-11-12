INEOS have made an enquiry to sign an “exciting” £84 million gem for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, according to a new report.

The new United manager arrived at Carrington on Monday afternoon as the next stage of his career gets underway. Amorim has to wait a little while longer for his first match in charge, but he has already made one tough decision, letting Ruud van Nistelrooy leave the club as he reshapes the backroom staff.

Man Utd transfer news

The January transfer window is not that far away from opening now, so the transfer stories are going to heat up, and that is definitely happening at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have already been linked with several players, with United reportedly interested in signing N’Golo Kante in January.

The Frenchman has been performing at a high level in Saudi Arabia, which has meant he’s still being called up to the French national team. United have been left impressed by his displays and are keen to bring him back to Europe in the new year. However, they are not the only team interested, as Real Madrid are also keen, and an offer of £12 million could be enough to get a deal over the line.

It could be a case of one in and one out at Old Trafford, as speculation continues over the future of Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has once again struggled for form this season, and it has been claimed that United could look to cash in on Rashford, as Amorim’s arrival is seen as the last chance to revive his career.

Amorim may already have his eye on a player who could potentially replace Rashford at Old Trafford as the Premier League side make an enquiry for a talented winger.

Man Utd make enquiry to sign Geovany Quenda

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United have made an enquiry over the signing of Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP. The 17-year-old joined the Portuguese side in July 2019, but it wasn't until the start of this season that he was given an opportunity in the first team.

Quenda operates mainly on the right-hand side of attack, but he also has the ability to play central and on the left. Amorim obviously knows the player well from their time at Sporting, and he could be seen as the right player to replace Rashford should he be allowed to leave.

The report states that United are keen to reunite Amorim with one of his former players at Old Trafford, with Quenda labelled as “exciting” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past. However, they are not the only team interested, as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have also previously been linked with moves.

Geovany Quenda's 24/25 stats compared to Marcus Rashford Metric Quenda Rashford Apps 18 18 Starts 14 16 Goals 2 4 Assists 2 3

Quenda does have a release clause in his contract worth €100 million (£84 million) and could therefore be an expensive purchase for the Red Devils, but one they may see as a worthy investment given his age.