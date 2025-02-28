Manchester United alleviated pressure on their league position in midweek, but plenty of frailties remain that need to be addressed during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United's chaotic nature on show against Ipswich Town

Despite being pegged back twice, Ruben Amorim led Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Wednesday night to move his side 14th in the Premier League standings. Earning a first victory in four league matches, the Red Devils' boss did so without Patrick Dorgu following his straight red for a forceful challenge on Omari Hutchinson before the break.

Nevertheless, Amorim deserves credit for navigating another typically chaotic United performance at Old Trafford, characterised by Andre Onana after his erratic evening against Ipswich.

Before Dorgu's dismissal, the pair were involved in an early muddle that led to Jaden Philogene opening the scoring for the visitors after an inexplicable mistake from the Cameroon international.

Facing his own goal, Dorgu looked to be in control of the situation as he passed back to Onana, until he realised the onrushing goalkeeper was miles off his line, leaving the Tractor Boys' winger to tap home with ease.

Andre Onana's performance vs Ipswich in numbers Goals conceded 2 Pass accuracy 9/27 (33%) Long ball accuracy 4/21 (19%) Expected Goals on target faced 1.38 Goals prevented -0.62

Striking again, Philogene's innocuous cross from deep on the stroke of half-time found the bottom corner amid a lapse in concentration from Manchester United's man between the sticks.

On this occasion, an own goal from Sam Morsy alongside Matthijs De Ligt and Harry Maguire's efforts were enough to help the Red Devils save face, but there is a growing desire among the fanbase to witness reinforcements once the summer window opens.