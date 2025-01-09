Manchester United have made an enquiry to sign an “outstanding” £33 million ace as a possible replacement for Marcus Rashford, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

It has been a quiet transfer window so far for many of the Premier League clubs, and it could remain that way for the Red Devils unless they are able to get a few players out of the club before the deadline. PSR means that United must move players on before they can think about bringing anyone in, and as of now, they have yet to get anyone out of Old Trafford.

It’s been reported already this month that United are willing to let Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Antony all leave this month should they receive an offer. Rashford is also another player who could be on his way out of Old Trafford, after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim in recent weeks.

AC Milan have made a loan offer with an option to buy for Rashford, after it was revealed that his agents had flown out to Milan to discuss a potential transfer to the club. It is being reported that Milan's loan to buy offer could be tempting for INEOS despite United wanting £50 million for Rashford. As well as Milan, Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing the Englishman this month, but as of now, their interest is just a straightforward loan deal.

Man Utd make enquiry to sign “outstanding” £33m ace

If INEOS do move Rashford on this month, according to a report from Spain, United have made an enquiry to sign Kang-in Lee from Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to replace the Englishman.

The 23-year-old, who has been described as “outstanding” by Korean journalist Joel Kim, joined PSG in July 2023 from Real Mallorca. He impressed in his first season in France, as he scored three goals and registered four assists in 23 Ligue 1 games, as well as getting on the scoresheet during his nine matches in the Champions League.

Kang-in’s ability to play anywhere across the frontline, as well as being able to drop into midfield, has now put him on the radar of United. This report states that the Red Devils are interested in signing the attacker but face competition from Newcastle United. INEOS have explored the possibility of getting a deal over the line, as they have made an enquiry over his availability, but so have the Magpies.

Kang-in Lee's 24/25 Ligue 1 stats Apps 16 Starts 9 Minutes per game 57 Goals 6 xG 2.66 Shots per game 1.7 Goal Conversion 22% Big chances missed 0 Assists 2 Key passes 2.2 Big chances created 9

The South Korea international has featured a lot under Luis Enrique, but he has not always been a guaranteed starter, and because of that, Kang-in is open to the idea of leaving PSG. Both Premier League clubs are interested in signing the player, but it is unclear if they are willing to pay the 40 million euros (£33 million) fee that the French side have placed on the player’s head. United’s interest in Kang-in has emerged due to the uncertainty over the future of Rashford as well as Alejandro Garnacho.