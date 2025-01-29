As Ruben Amorim looks to welcome his first arrival at Manchester United, those at Old Trafford have reportedly made their first contact to sign an attacking reinforcement.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are yet to get their January business underway even whilst they sit in the bottom half and struggling under Amorim. With just under a week remaining until the transfer window slams shut too, they could be left in a mood of desperation in pursuit of improving a squad which has so far failed to hit the heights in their new manager's 3-4-2-1 system.

The former Sporting boss has been well aware of just who doesn't suit his system from the off, with Marcus Rashford cast aside and often the subject of his frustration as was the case in his post-match press conference following victory over Fulham.

In need of a fresh attacking option who ticks the boxes that Rashford supposedly does not, Christopher Nkunku has been a name mentioned in recent weeks with Manchester United reportedly discussing a swap deal which would see Alejandro Garnacho head in the opposite direction.

Garnacho has, to his credit, fought his way back into the side but remains a name who could be used to fund incomings for Amorim. If those hefty funds are not available and Garnacho stays put, however, then the Red Devils could turn to a bargain deal.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have now made their first contact in the race to sign Rayan Cherki, who is available for just €22m (£18m) amid Lyon's current financial woes.

At such a bargain price, Manchester United would be wise to act and secure a player who'd slot straight into Amorim's sytem in place of the likes of Garnacho and Rashford.

"Magnificent" Cherki is one to watch

Cashing in on Garnacho and then turning towards the cheaper Cherki would certainly be an option which suits INEOS' cost-cutting measures. Given that the versatile forward, who can play on both wings and as an attacking midfielder, is still just 21 years old too it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that there's still plenty more to come.

Dubbed a "magnificent talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Frenchman could become the bargain of the winter window or perhaps even the summer should Manchester United and others wait to make their move.

If Amorim is searching for players who'd suit his system, then Cherki should be high up on his wishlist in the coming months given his ability to play