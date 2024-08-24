Manchester United are thought to be in talks with the representatives of a 23-year-old "leader" over a summer move to Old Trafford, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils continue to be linked with new signings after a hugely productive time of things in the transfer market, with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui completing moves to the club.

It looks as though United's centre-back additions may not be done yet, however, despite Yoro and De Ligt adding much-needed depth there, with Barcelona ace Andreas Christensen emerging as a rumoured target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe. There is plenty of Premier League interest in the Denmark international, however, with Tottenham and Newcastle United also believed to be in the mix to acquire his services.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also continuing their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, as they look to bring in a long-term successor to Casemiro at the base of the midfield, following some leggy performances from the Brazilian over the past 12 months or so.

Ederson also plays in a similar role to Ugarte, and appears to be a possisble alternative to the Uruguayan, with the 25-year-old proving to be a key player for Atalanta en route to them winning the Europa League last season. In fact, United are even said to have made an offer for him.

Man Utd in talks for 23 y/o Brazilian "leader"

According to a new update from journalist Aline Nastari on X, Manchester United have started negotiations and talks with Fluminense midfielder Andre over a summer move to Old Trafford:

"Wolverhampton and Manchester United are interested in the player. Negotiations are underway between the player's representative and the clubs. However, there is no offer on the table for Fluminense."

Andre is another deep-lying midfielder in the mould of Ugarte and Ederson, putting out fires in front of the defence, so he could be a great option for United as they slowly look to replace Casemiro.

The 23-year-old was a reported target for Liverpool during the January transfer window, with Fluminense rejecting an offer for him, so signing him could feel extra sweet for the Red Devils.

Andre has been described as a "leader" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, arguably operating with a level of maturity beyond his years, and he is now a five-time capped Brazil international, potentially adding to that tally and becoming more of a key starter leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

It is so important for United to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer, and while Ugarge and Ederson possess the European experience that Andre doesn't, the latter could be the cheapest option, with a report from Sport Witness relaying claims that Fluminense want a total package of €35m (£30m) for his services, including bonuses.