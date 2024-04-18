Manchester United have identified a new potential summer signing and have seemingly made an approach over a transfer.

Man Utd may need defensive depth

It is clear to all that Erik ten Hag's side are in desperate need of added defenders this summer, after another disappointing Premier League campaign.

England's poor performance in European competitions has seemingly snuffed out the slim chance that United had of qualifying for next season's Champions League, with the club currently marooned in seventh place, 10 points off fourth place and just three points ahead of Chelsea.

A large portion of their issues have come at the back, where only Diogo Dalot has remained injury-free this season. Heading into their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City this weekend, Ten Hag is likely to only be able to field Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala as fit centre-backs against Coventry, with Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez all sidelined.

Man Utd problems at centre back Player Games played (out of 44) Lisandro Martinez 11 Jonny Evans 25 Harry Maguire 28 Victor Lindelof 27 Raphael Varane 30 Willy Kambwala 9

As a result, a new central defender is likely to be priority number one at Old Trafford this summer, and they have been linked with both Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo in recent weeks. Now, a new option has presented itself.

Man Utd make Murillo approach

That player comes in the form of Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, who could be available at a cut-price fee as his side look to battle financial fair play concerns. Signed in the summer, the 21-year-old has been a rare bright spark for Forest this season and has impressed the City Ground with his silky footwork and last-ditch defending.

Murillo has drawn praise from across the Premier League for his performances this season too, with Jamie Carragher dubbing him "outstanding" on Monday Night Football.

“I remember being a young lad going in myself at Liverpool and it’s an unforgiving position, I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have. (Jarrod) Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo I think has been outstanding too.”

Currently on just £30,000 per week, the young defender may be expecting a significant salary bump at his next destination given his showings at the City Ground in recent months.

And despite transfer journalist Pete O'Rourke claiming that it could take a "huge" fee to prise him away from the Midlands club this summer, Football Insider have claimed that Forest could demand "in excess of £20m" for his services, which may appear something of a bargain at Old Trafford given his performances.

That would likely only be the case should Forest fall out of the Premier League, though, with previous reports having valued him at closer to £50m.

Manchester United are one of the sides that made an approach by registering their interest in the Brazilian defender but may have to fight off interest from Paris Saint Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool, all of whom are also named. For Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the move could prove a savvy beginning to his time at Old Trafford.