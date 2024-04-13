With Sir Jim Ratcliffe preparing for his first summer at Manchester United, the rumours have already started circling regarding potential incomings, which could include a bargain deal in the coming months.

Man United transfer news

It's been another season to forget for Manchester United, with any progress made by Erik ten Hag last season coming to a crashing halt. Now, reports suggest that the Dutchman's job is at risk thanks to the arrival of Ratcliffe and talk of his desire to appoint the likes of Gareth Southgate or Graham Potter this summer.

In what could be a summer of change at Old Trafford, there could be some fresh faces in the form of players, too. Players such as Adrien Rabiot and Serhou Guirassy have stolen the headlines as of late, with both linked to a move to the Red Devils ahead of the summer window. In deals that would improve United's midfield and frontline, Ratcliffe could kickstart his tenure with a bang.

But it's not just these areas that could be handed a fresh coat of paint this summer, as reports are suggesting that those at Old Trafford are in line to potentially land a bargain deal.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have made an approach to sign Tosin Adarabioyo in a free deal this summer, alongside Tottenham Hotspur. The Fulham centre-back is set to be a free agent upon the expiry of his current deal at the end of the season, handing United a chance to land a solid bargain in the coming months.

The central defender could replace Raphael Varane at Old Trafford, with the Frenchman's future still in doubt and his contract set to run out in the summer of 2025 to hand the Red Devils little chance to cash in on the World Cup winner.

"Great" Tosin can become bargain Varane replacement

Whilst replacing a World Cup winner is never going to be an easy task, Varane's injury history and struggle for consistency certainly makes things far simpler for Ten Hag this summer. If United can secure a bargain, allowing them to focus their funds elsewhere, it would be the perfect start to the summer window. And that's where Adarabioyo should come in.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Tosin Adarabioyo Raphael Varane Progressive carries 10 16 Progressive passes 60 58 Tackles won 11 11 Blocks 15 22 Interceptions 23 15

Fulham boss Marco Silva will undoubtedly be among those frustrated to see Adarabioyo leave on a free deal this summer, having sung his praises earlier this season.

Silva told beIN Sports: “We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation. The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build (from the back).

"For three months we missed him but he has just played the last four or five games and he is getting better and better. A great performance from him against Everton and to be able to take the last decision to be deciding the game he deserves all the credit.”