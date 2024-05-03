Whilst there may have been some initial concerns over Rasmus Hojlund's ability to lead Manchester United's attack, he is now undoubtedly the main man in his role, creating the need for the Red Devils to find an adequate backup.

Man Utd transfer news

The Dane has been one of few bright sparks at Old Trafford this season and represents a player who is only just getting started. Erik ten Hag is certainly a fan of his talent and was even full of praise for his forward in a recent interview with Sky Sports, although he admitted that those at Old Trafford initially looked elsewhere for attacking options.

At 21 years old, however, Hojlund can't carry the responsibility on his own. United must look to secure a player who can step in and fill the boots of the Dane when the time comes to hand him a rest. And that's where Vitor Roque could come in.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United have made contact with Roque's agent over a potential loan deal from Barcelona this summer. The Brazilian, still just 19 years old, is yet to break into Xavi's side on a consistent basis and reports suggest that the teenager could be loaned out to gain more minutes next season.

It's a sign of Roque's talent that a club of United's calibre are seemingly interested in landing a deal this summer even if he hasn't broken into Barcelona's starting side as of yet. It's also a positive sign when it comes to Manchester United's recruitment under Sir Jim Ratcliffe that they've turned their attention towards a future star rather than big marquee deals.

"Magnificent" Roque can compete with Hojlund

Competition is healthy in any squad, but ultimately, it's something that United lack. A lack of competition can breed mediocrity and Old Trafford has seen just that this season, creating the need for vital reinforcements this summer. Handing Hojlund a player of Roque's potential to go up against for a starting place should only result in further improvement, which could make all the difference for Ten Hag.

Roque isn't a player who will want to just sit back and settle for a place on the bench, either, having proved exactly what he's capable of in Brazil to earn the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig.

It remains to be seen whether United can land a loan deal for the Barcelona man, but he would certainly help push Hojlund past his tally of 14 goals so far this season.