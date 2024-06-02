Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have seemingly turned their full focus towards the summer transfer window, having already reportedly made their first move to sign a future star for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer news

There's no doubt that Manchester United need to get this summer right, whether that results in several fresh faces on the pitch or even a fresh face in the dugout. Even after winning the FA Cup, Ten Hag's Old Trafford future remains in doubt with the likes of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel both linked with what is yet to even be a vacant job.

Speaking about his United future after his side's Wembley victory, the Dutchman said via BBC Sport: "Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I'm not satisfied with it. We have to do better. If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

Remaining defiant, Ten Hag could be handed a summer full of reinforcements, which may yet include the arrival of a future star to represent Ratcliffe's plan. According to Florian Plettenberg, relayed by SO4News on X, Manchester United have made their first proposal to sign Assan Ouedraogo from Schalke this summer.

The Red Devils have reportedly presented a proposal to the 18 year-old midfielder and his representatives and could now pursue a deal that will cost them just £12m up until June 15.

And whilst Ouedraogo's stance remains that he'd prefer to stay in Germany amid interest from Bayern Munich, he has reportedly had similar meetings with Liverpool, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, handing those at Old Trafford a tough task when it comes to landing the teenager. Schalke's youngest ever goalscorer, Ouedraogo has quite the decision to make in the coming months.

"Talented" Ouedraogo can form long-term Mainoo partnership

Setting the foundations for the future should be seen as the key to any Manchester United project in pursuit of finally returning to the top of the Premier League. And Ouedraogo would certainly play his part in those foundations, especially alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

The young Manchester United star has been a revelation at Old Trafford in recent months, but he can't do it alone in the middle of the park, making Ouedraogo a much-needed arrival for years to come.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Assan Ouedraogo Kobbie Mainoo Starts 9 24 Goals 3 3 Assists 1 1 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.26 2.99 Ball Recoveries Per 90 4.35 4.49

Described as "talented" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Oedraogo needs to step up from the 2.Bundesliga sooner rather than later if he is to reach what is clearly an impressive potential. If he can then replicate the form that he's shown in Germany's second tier, then United will be hoping to be the side taking full advantage.

The summer transfer window could finally see the Red Devils take a turn in the right direction with their recruitment, starting with the young Schalke star.