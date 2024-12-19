Manchester United have made a move to sign a £6.1 million-a-year defender and have already had a reply, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

The January transfer window is edging ever closer to opening, and that surely means behind the scenes at Old Trafford, work is being done ahead of what could be a busy month. Ruben Amorim could be pushing the hierarchy to make funds available, as he will want to bring in a couple of new faces if possible.

It emerged this week that Marcus Rashford could leave United in January, and the club has already identified his possible replacement, as they have made an offer to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. The Red Devils face a transfer battle, as PSG and Barcelona are also keen on signing the Spain international and are willing to make offers as well. Williams has a release clause worth £48 million, which may be too much for United to pay in January given the FFP rules.

As well as looking at a replacement for Rashford, United are also looking at options to strengthen their left-back spot, and they remain strongly interested in Nuno Mendes of PSG. The Portugal international was of interest to United before he moved to France, and that interest hasn’t disappeared. PSG want to extend the player’s contract, but as things stand, that isn’t in the plans for Mendes, as he is aware of the teams interested in him.

Man Utd make first move for £6.1m-a-year defender

Mendes is not the only defender that is on United’s radar ahead of January, as according to Tuttosport, relayed by Yahoo Sports, Manchester United have added Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco to their list of targets.

The 27-year-old, who has been noted as having a “world-class” delivery from set pieces by journalist Carlo Garganese, came through the academy at Inter Milan, and despite a few loan spells away and being sold to the Swiss side FC Sion and then returning a year later, Dimarco remains an Inter player.

The Italian, who earns €7,410,000 a year (£6.1 million), has been key in Inter’s recent Serie A and cup success, and he has now emerged on United’s transfer radar. The Premier League side are continuing their search for a new left-back, and Dimarco has emerged as a potential option.

Federico Dimarco's Inter Milan stats Apps 156 Goals 17 Assists 28

United have spoken to the player’s camp regarding a move to Old Trafford during January, but it is being reported that Dimarco, who can play as a centre-back as well as a left-back, has turned down any move to England as he wants to remain at the San Siro and sign a new contract with the Serie A champions.

Dimarco is under contract until 2027, but given he is a boyhood fan of the Italian club, it is always going to be hard to get him out of a club he loves.