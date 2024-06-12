Manchester United are stepping up their chase for a new striker this summer, and have already had an answer back as they look to land one of their targets.

Hojlund needs support

Signed by Erik ten Hag last summer, Rasmus Hojlund enjoyed a mixed first season at Old Trafford. The Dane enjoyed a purple patch in the middle of the campaign, but suffered poor runs either side, with nine of his 12 Premier League goal contributions coming in a seven week stint between December and February.

Hojlund's purple patch campaign Game 1-18 Game 19-25 Game 26-38 Appearances 14 6 10 Starts 11 6 8 Goals 0 7 3 Assists 0 2 0 Goals/Assists per game 0 1.5 0.375

Still just 21-years-old, he was often asked to plough a lonely furrow but showed plenty of promise. However, he is now the only recognised striker on the Manchester United books after Anthony Martial confirmed his departure as a free agent this summer.

It has left the Red Devils in need of a new striker, and they were dealt a blow on that front when target Benjamin Sesko signed a new deal to keep him at RB Lezipig this summer, scuppering any hopes of luring him to Old Trafford.

As a result, they have been forced to look elsewhere, and with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to avoid past mistakes, they are on the hunt for a younger player who can share the role with Hojlund and who will offer fewer fitness issues than Martial, all while demanding a reasonable salary.

United handed answer over 21 year-old

That comes as Sports Bild have revealed (via Sport Witness) that United are one of the sides keen on 21-year-old attacker Maximilian Beier, who is also thought to be attracting attention from Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool.

The Hoffenheim youngster enjoyed a breakout campaign, scoring 16 times in 33 outings across the German top flight last season, and was rewarded with a call up to the German national side, making his debut in the most recent round of June internationals and doing enough to earn a spot in the squad for the upcoming EURO 2024 in his home country.

Hoffenheim’s sporting director, Alexander Rosen, has heavily praised the youngster, claiming that: “Maxi Beier is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, dangerous and can kick really well.”

And United have made the 'first move' for his signature this summer, it has been claimed, with the Red Devils asking Hoffenheim what terms would be required to sign the rising star.

And they already have a response too, with Hoffenheim reportedly pointing to his 32.5m euro (£27.4m) release clause as a guide price to snatch him away this summer. He will be cheaper next summer, with said clause believed to drop by 2.5m euros every summer across the three remaining years of his £16k per week deal with the German outfit.

As with summer tournaments, a strong performance at EURO 2024 could see a rush of clubs join the queue for his signature, which may leave United wanting to get a deal done sooner rather than later if they are serious about their interest.