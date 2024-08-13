Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of an "exciting" £34m midfielder this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

An impressive summer in the transfer market continues at Old Trafford this week, with Matthijs de Light and Noussair Mazraoui expected to be announced as new signings imminently. The Bayern Munich pair will immediately strengthen the defensive options at Erik ten Hag's disposal, coming in at centre-back and right-back respectively.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants this to be a transfer window of real intent, and while the likes of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have also arrived in big-money deals, United are being linked with doing further business. Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is still on their radar, for example, with a third bid reportedly being prepared.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils are said to be considering a £50m move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, of whom so much is expected in the coming years, while Turkey and Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu is also wanted.

Huge news regarding Bruno Fernandes' United future has emerged, too, with a number of reports suggesting that he will sign a new long-term contract in the near future, making him the club's highest-earning player alongside Marcus Rashford on a £350,000-a-week deal.

Man Utd want to sign "exciting" midfielder

According to an update from TNT Sports Brazil on X, Manchester United want to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo this summer, making contact with his representatives over a potential £34m move.

While defensive and attacking reinforcements have been on show at United all summer long, it is also imperative that they add more quality and youth to their midfield, considering how much the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen struggled last season.

Danilo could be perfect in that respect, having stood out as a key performer for Forest since arriving from Palmeiras last year, making 29 appearances in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Former manager Steve Cooper heaped praise on him in the Midlands: "He is an exciting player; an exciting prospect and somebody I’m trying to manage carefully in terms of the exposure we give him. That means we must play him as well when we feel it’s right for him. You want a quick impact when you sign a player, but sometimes when young players come to clubs, it can be months before they even get a game. We are really happy with him."

Danilo's Premier League stats in 2023/24 Total Appearances 20 Starts 9 Goals 2 Assists 2 Clearances per game 1.4 Tackles per game 1.2 Interceptions per game 1.2

Predominantly a defensive midfielder, Danilo could be viewed as the long-term successor to his compatriot Casemiro, considering he is still only 23, providing the legs that have been missing in the middle of the park for too long at United.