Manchester United have made another approach to sign a fresh face to bolster their midfield ranks as they look to turn their poor form under Ruben Amorim around, according to a new report.

Manchester United struggling under Amorim

Despite the arrival of Amorim in November, things have not improved for United so far this season. Though they battled to a 2-2 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool in their most recent outing, the point stretched their winless run to five games, having lost the previous four.

It also means that Amorim has won just two of his opening nine Premier League games, and he opened the door to potential relegation with his side currently just nine points clear of the drop zone in 13th place, the lowest they have ever been at this stage of a campaign.

"I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans", the new Red Devils head coach explained. "It is a really difficult moment, one of the more difficult moments in the history of Manchester United and we have to address it with honesty."

One of the biggest problems has been in central midfield, where both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are the wrong side of their peak and lack the energy required for Amorim's high-press 3-4-2-1 system.

The pairing of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte appears to provide a solution to this, with the younger duo working well in tandem against Liverpool and Mainoo's introduction proving a key turning point in the defeat to Newcastle the game before. However, the club undoubtedly needs more investment in that area, and now they could have identified their man.

Manchester United make new approach for Wolves midfielder

That comes as a fresh report from TEAMtalk claims that Manchester United have once again asked Wolves for details over a potential move to sign Joao Gomes in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Red Devils have held a long-term interest in the Brazilian no.8, having chased him before they ultimately opted to sign Ugarte over the summer.

That interest clearly remains, and with Wolves currently battling relegation the club could be sniffing a potential bargain at Molineux. Described by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson as a "serious player", Gomes still has three and a half years left to run on his £30,000 a week deal in the Midlands, but is unlikely to stick around should the Old Gold find themselves in England's second tier.

How Joao Gomes ranks against Manchester United midfielders Premier League 24/25 stats Joao Gomes Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Kobbie Mainoo Appearances 19 14 14 14 Goals and Assists 3 0 1 0 Pass Accuracy 84.2% 90.4% 79.3% 86.6% Tackles and interceptions per 90 4.19 5.73 5.05 4.02 Yellow Cards 6 5 1 5

However, any deal is unlikely to happen this winter, with the report claiming that Wolves are "not open to considering selling him this transfer window" save for "a huge offer", something that Manchester United are unlikely to be able to put together given their well-documented financial issues.

Should he become available this summer, Manchester United are unlikely to be the only side keen to sign him, but he could prove a massive upgrade on their current options in midfield and offer some more much-needed energy to Ruben Amorim's ranks.