Manchester United have made a new bid for a top summer transfer target, looking to sign him next after the imminent deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils look increasingly likely to confirm Zirkzee as their newest signing, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that a deal is now close to being agreed: "Manchester United and Joshua Zirkzee, almost there. Man Utd have now informed Bologna about agreement reached with Zirkzee over personal terms. All done also with JZ’s agent. Man Utd, talking to Bologna about new deal structure… or they can trigger €40m release clause."

The Dutchman won't be the only player who comes in this summer, however, and Bayern Munich central defender Matthijs de Ligt is also being looked at by United, seeing him as a standout option to arrive and be Lisandro Martinez's long-term partner at the heart of Erik ten Hag's defence.

New faces are also needed in the Red Devils' midfield, with Casemiro looking like a faded force last season, and Joao Neves and Manuel Ugarte have both emerged as eye-catching options, shining at Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

It is also important that the club continue to plan for the future, however, ensuring they bring in some of the most exciting teenage talent around, and Tottenham attacking starlet Mikey Moore has been backed to move to Old Trafford. They are battling with Manchester City, among others, ahead of being able to sign his first professional deal when he turns 17 next month.

Man Utd make low-ball offer for Everton star

Football Insider claimed on Monday morning that Manchester United are planning a new offer for Branthwaite, having gone directly to the player already to agree terms on a £160,000-a-week contract. They reported that while Everton have "set a £70-80m asking price" for the centre-back after knocking back a £35m bid last month, United will still go nowhere near that price as they seek to find a middle ground with their next offer.

That news has now been confirmed, wirh a £45m bid reported by various outlets, which is still far below the Toffees' asking price. It has been rejected again, with Everton pointing to deals like Joško Gvardiol's move to Man City as a benchmark on pricing.

At this point, it would be a huge surprise if United didn't sign at least one of Branthwaite or De Ligt this summer, with the duo standing out as their primary centre-back options. To snap up the Everton man for less than the Blues want could be a great piece of business, though, as they potentially acquire the signature of a future regular starter for England.

At just 22, the Englishman has already become an established player in the Premier League, starting 35 out of a possible 38 matches in the competition last season, and he already has the confidence and physicality to go straight in as a key man for Ten Hag next term.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has waxed lyrical over Branthwaite, too, heaping praise on him back in February, lauding his performances alongside James Tarkowski: "Branthwaite has been outstanding. I think this lad is pretty special. He's a big part of why Everton in my eyes have a good chance of staying up, him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski."

Nailing United's centre-back business is essential in the coming weeks and months, and while supporters may be divided over who they want out of Branthwaite and De Light, the Everton ace could be an outstanding addition for the next decade, and has been more of a regular at his club than the Dutchman of late.