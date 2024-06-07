It’s fair to say that Manchester United’s 2023/24 campaign will not be one to remember.

It wasn’t only the results that were concerning, but it’s impossible to think of a single Premier League game where the Red Devils truly dominated.

Erik ten Hag suggests that this is almost all down to injuries, and in fairness, it’s hard to disagree considering the backline has been chopped and changed almost weekly.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to bolster the centre-back position, with one target potentially being an even better option than Jarrad Branthwaite.

Man Utd’s search for a centre back

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Man United have already made a move to sign talented defender Leny Yoro.

The Lille gem is set to be at the centre of a transfer battle between the biggest teams in the world, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool all interested.

Yet, it’s mentioned that United have looked to beat the competition with an early offer of around £51m.

This means that Yoro could just prove to be a better deal than the Red Devils other defensive target, Branthwaite, with Everton hoping to achieve £70m this summer.

Why Yoro would be an upgrade on Branthwaite

Whether it was in Ligue 1 or Europe last season, Yoro performed like a seasoned professional with years of experience.

At just 18 years of age, the French ace is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football, and he became a crucial player for Lille.

Throughout the league campaign, the number 15 started 30 matches, keeping a clean sheet in 13 of those, four more than United’s clean sheet record in the Premier League.

Yoro has impressed that much that he’s even been described as a “young [William] Saliba” by football analyst Ben Mattinson in regards to his “dominance” and “always being in control.”

Yoro vs Branthwaite vs Saliba 23/24 League Stats Stats Yoro Branthwaite Saliba Touches 71.31 51.73 81.39 Passes completed 58.28 31.92 69.34 Pass accuracy 92.1% 79.8% 92.4% Tackles 1.21 1.91 1.08 Interceptions 1.21 1.44 0.76 Ball recoveries 4.18 5.23 5.61 Via FBref

As you can see, Yoro is putting up statistics that are not just better than Branthwaite’s but also very similar to Saliba’s.

Firstly, the youngster is extremely technical, possessing the ability to play out from the back under pressure, as shown by his passes completed and touches.

However, what’s even more impressive is the way that he retains the ball, whether that’s by using his 6-foot-2 frame to shield the ball or by always making accurate passes.

The Lille academy graduate is also a rather solid defender who uses his athleticism to dominate, as shown by his 63% duel win rate, which is higher than Saliba’s 60% and not far off Branthwaite’s 68%.

Yet, what you’ll be able to notice is that the two French defenders boast inferior stats to the Englishman, which isn’t a reflection on their defensive capabilities.

Instead, it’s in direct correlation to their team’s possession stats, with Arsenal and Lille both having 58.4% and 57%, respectively, while Everton boast just 40.6%.

Furthermore, like Saliba, Yoro has played as a right centre-back his whole career due to being right-footed, meaning he has developed playing in that role, unlike Branthwaite, who’s preference is to play on the left.

Overall, given that Yoro could be attained for a lesser fee than Branthwaite and that he looks to be a better prospect, United must do all they can to beat the competition to his signature.