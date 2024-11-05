Manchester United have made a £12.5 million offer for a defender who's been called a “cheat code”, as Ruben Amorim eyes his first signing at Old Trafford, according to a recent report.

The Red Devils were very busy during the summer, adding five players to their squad in INEOS’ first summer transfer window. However, that was under Erik ten Hag’s reign, and the Portuguese will now have his eye on areas of the team he would like the board to strengthen.

Man Utd transfer news

The left-back area has been a concern at Old Trafford for a while now, given the recent absences of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. United decided against buying a recognised left-back in the summer, instead opting to buy Noussair Mazraoui, who has been excellent since his arrival, but that appears to be an area that needs addressing, especially under Amorim.

The new boss will be looking to play a three-at-the-back system at Old Trafford, and therefore, he will need a left-back capable of playing the wing-back role. So, the Red Devils have identified Patrick Dorgu as a potential option, as he can play as a left-winger and full-back, fitting perfectly into the style of player Amorim likes to have.

Meanwhile, Amorim and United have made Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio a top target for next summer. They added Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt to their ranks in the summer, but Amorim appears keen to bring Inacio, who has been so important for him in Portugal, to Old Trafford with him next summer.

But Inacio is not the only centre-back that United are looking to sign, as they have reportedly made an offer for another European defender.

Man Utd make £12.5m offer for Andreas Christensen

According to reports in Spain relayed by Football365, Manchester United have made a €15m (£12.5m) offer for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen. The January transfer window is still several weeks away from opening, but United have made their move for the defender who could become Amorim’s first signing at the club.

Christensen has been at Barça since July 2022, when he joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea. The Danish international, who has been described as a “cheat code” by journalist Domagoj Kostanjsak, played over 160 times for Chelsea and has been an important player for the Spanish giants since his move.

Amorim is keen to strengthen his United defence in the January transfer window, and according to this report, his first target is going to be Christensen, which aligns with reports on Inacio detailing he cannot move until next summer.

The Red Devils have then made an early offer for the centre-back, who can also play as a right-back if needed. It is an offer that sporting director Deco is willing to consider too, as the player is not in Hansi Flick’s long-term plans.

Andreas Christensen's Barca stats Apps 75 Goals 4 Assists 3

Christensen, who earns 250,000 euros a week at Barça, which is roughly £209,000, has an uncertain future at the Spanish club as he’s only played once in La Liga so far this season. This offer from United presents Barça with an opportunity to bring some reinforcements to other areas of the team.