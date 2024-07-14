Over the last few years, Manchester United Football Club have collected a large cohort of players and notable staff who have some sort of connection to the Netherlands. This is either because they are Dutch, or have played in the Netherlands at some stage of their career so far.

Of course, the manager, Erik ten Hag, is Dutch and is one of the Netherlands’ most reputable coaches in recent years.

New coaches Rene Hake and former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy are also Dutch. Both managed in their native country for their most recent job, with Hake coaching Go Ahead Eagles, and Van Nistelrooy in charge of PSV.

The Red Devils also have one Dutch player at the club, Tyrell Malacia. However, the left-back has been injured for over a year and missed the entirety of last season. The likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez have all played in the Netherlands too, with the latter two under the tutelage of Ten Hag at Ajax, along with winger Antony.

With the transfer window here, it is no sunrise to see United linked with several players from that region. Joshua Zirkzee is all but confirmed and Matthijs de Ligt could join. However, the Red Devils are now linked with another player from the Netherlands, and he is one of Europe’s most exciting talents.

Man Utd target Ligue 1 attacker

The player in question here is PSG and Netherlands versatile attacker Xavi Simons. The 21-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan, with Van Nistelrooy at PSV and most recently at RB Leipzig. PSG are once again thought to be sending him out on loan this summer.

Italian news outlet Gazzetta, United have 'come forward with a huge offer' for the young attacker in the past few hours. That follows reports from Simon Mullock, a journalist for The Mirror, who explained that PSG are 'ready to allow' the youngster to go out on loan, so long as the deal comes with an obligation to buy the player next summer. Mullock explains that 'kind of structured deal' would suit the Red Devils.

However, according to reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are not the only side to be interested in Simons. Leipzig would like to see the player return to their club, and Bayern Munich are also interested. They are thought to be 'leading the race' to sign the player.

Since it is a loan deal, it is unclear at this stage how much the obligatory transfer clause would be next summer. However, Football Transfers value him at £40m, so it could be a fee around that valuation.

Why Simons would be a good signing

There is no doubt that Simons is one of Europe’s most exciting attackers. The 21-year-old had a superb season in the 2023/24 campaign for Leipzig. In 43 games in all competitions, he scored ten times, grabbing 15 assists along the way.

He also had a splendid Euro 2024 campaign. Despite the Netherlands getting knocked out in the semi-finals, Simons registered three assists and scored a stunning goal against England in the semi-final which gave his country the lead. It was an impressive tournament for the youngster.

The youngster put in a particularly impressive performance against Real Madrid last season in the Champions League, which was in a losing cause. It led Arsenal legend Ian Wright to praise his performance on his podcast Wrighty’s House. The former England striker said the Dutchman was “brilliant to watch”, before calling him “unbelievable”.

One thing that sticks out about Simons is his incredible versatility. He has the ability to play right across the frontline, as a number 10 and occasionally even deeper in midfield. He is one of the most versatile players in Europe, and it is hard to pinpoint his best position.

Simons record per position (min 45 mins played per game) Position Games Goals Assists Left winger 43 13 13 Right winger 28 7 6 Attacking midfielder 26 13 8 Centre forward 10 5 7 Central midfielder 5 N/A N/A Stats from Transfermarkt

In terms of his creativity in the final third, the youngster is second to none. He could develop a superb partnership with Marcus Rashford, therefore, especially if he is given a free role or plays as a false nine. He is a very progressive player, and according to Fbref, averaged 6.04 progressive passes each game, which ranks him in the top 12% of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Last season, the 21-year-old played 2.71 key passes per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers. Not only that, he played 3.43 passes into the final third and 2.19 passes into the penalty box each game. This ranks him in the best 17% and 12% respectively.

With the sheer numbers of forward passes he makes, Simons and Rashford could very easily form a dangerous partnership. One of the Englishman's biggest strengths is to hang on the last line of defence and run onto balls played in behind. In 2022/23, the Englishman averaged 5.72 touches in the attacking penalty box, which ranked him in the top 18% of Premier League wingers, as per Fbref.

Simons’ direct nature on the ball and his ability to play those balls in behind the defenders for attackers to run onto could be deadly with United number 10 on the other end, getting on the ball in the area he is most dangerous.

Football analyst Ben Mattinson described Simons as a player with “superstar potential” and this certainly rings true given his record last season and ability on the ball. The 21-year-old could be too good of an opportunity to miss out on, and the structure of the deal is perfect for United. It is a dream move for the Red Devils this summer, to add to their Dutch contingent.