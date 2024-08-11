Manchester United have made a €50m (£43m) offer to sign an "extraordinary" world-renowned player this summer, according to a new update.

Man Utd transfer news

A productive summer at Old Trafford appears to be improving all the time, with numerous top-quality names coming in. Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui look set to be the next players to arrive, but the Red Devils' spending may not end there.

Ex-Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso has emerged as a target for United, with the 29-year-old now an experienced head capable of thriving at centre-back and left-back.

Midfield additions are still needed ahead of the new Premier League season, with Casemiro an ageing figure, and Borussia Monchengladbach ace Manu Kone has been backed to seal a move to Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Burnley's Sander Berge could be an alternative option in that area of the pitch as he looks to seal a transfer away from the Championship club.

Another striker isn't out of the question in the coming weeks either, with Brentford star Ivan Toney continuing to be linked with a switch to United. A "late-window" bid for the England international has been mooted, in what could be an eye-catching piece of business.

Man Utd make offer for "extraordinary" player

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional (via The Faithful MUFC), Manchester United have submitted a €50m bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as they look to add him to their list of summer signings.

The Catalan giants are believed to have rejected the approach, instead demanding somewhere in the region of €85m (£73m) instead, which is a huge increase - albeit with €15m of that fee in potential add-ons.

De Jong could be a perfect addition to Erik ten Hag's midfield this season and beyond, possessing elite-level natural ability and the talent to dictate a game from the middle of the park. His former manager, Xavi, is under no illusion as to how gifted he is, saying of him in the past:

"He’s an extraordinary footballer. A midfielder that is not afraid to receive the ball in difficult areas, I’ll repeat it, he’s a very good player. At Barca you need an excellent level to play. You get there and there is Messi, Griezmann, Pique, Busquets... the best in the world in your team."

At 27, De Jong is coming right into the peak years of his career, so the idea of him in a United shirt is a mouthwatering prospect, with the Dutchman not only an artist on the ball but effective out of possession, averaging 2.2 tackles per game in La Liga last season - only Gavi averaged more for Barca.

While not necessarily the most dynamic when it comes to outright pace, he could dovetail beautifully with Kobbie Mainoo in a double pivot at the base of the Red Devils' midfield, allowing Bruno Fernandes more freedom in front of them. A huge bid will be needed for the situation to change, though.