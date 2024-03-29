With Raphael Varane's future still in doubt and his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Manchester United have reportedly made contact to secure a long-term replacement in the coming months.

It seems Sir Jim Ratcliffe certainly isn't messing around, with links to the likes of Ivan Toney, Donyell Malen and Bologna's Jhon Lucumi already emerging ahead of the summer transfer window. Toney would particularly be a statement signing, given the interest in the Brentford striker elsewhere in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can put forward a convincing pitch to the England international.

When it comes to departures, meanwhile, United are reportedly ready to show Christian Eriksen the door with the Dane now behind Kobbie Mainoo in Erik ten Hag's pecking order. The 18-year-old has been quite the revelation and has for now eliminated the need for United to search for another central midfielder this summer.

Young players could be the way forward for those at Old Trafford, too. The Red Devils have a lot of work to do, but players like Mainoo emerging is certainly a good start. And joining him could yet be Aaron Anselmino to improve that good start even further.

According to Ole via Sport Witness, Manchester United have made contact to sign Anselmino from Boca Juniors this summer. The 18-year-old centre-back has reportedly reiterated his desire to stay put at the Argentine club, but United have persisted with their interest alongside Italian giants Milan.

It's no shock that the Premier League heavyweights are interested in a deal, given that Anselmino's release clause currently sits at just €18.5m (£15.8m). With Varane set to leave in summer 2025 at the latest, United need to start thinking about long-term replacements, which is where Anselmino should come in at Old Trafford.

"Dominant" Anselmino is one for the future

It speaks volumes about just how talented Anselmino is that he's already made seven appearances for the Boca Juniors first-team, playing as both a defensive midfielder and central defender in the two appearances that he's made so far this season, only adding to his reputation.

At 18 years old, the Argentine is only set to get better, and for less than £16m, United would be getting themselves a bargain deal before his valuation rises. Signing Anselmino would also represent the direction in which Ratcliffe is attempting to head towards when it comes to incomings.

Ratcliffe said (via Fabrizio Romano): "Mbappé to Man United? I’d try to find the next Mbappé rather than spend a fortune trying to buy success. It’s not that clever to sign Mbappé now, it’s more challenging to find the next Mbappé, next Bellingham or next Roy Keane."

Whilst he will take some convincing thanks to his desire to stay put at Boca Juniors as things stand, United should push on and try everything possible to land a future star in Anselmino.