Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly not ruled out the idea of replacing Erik ten Hag with a "breathtaking" manager at Manchester United this summer, according to a key update.

Man Utd manager latest

Ten Hag has been under pressure throughout this season, with results and performances in the Premier League not good enough, while Champions League elimination came in the group stage.

In fairness to the Dutchman, last weekend's stunning 4-3 win at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals has given him some leeway, but it would still be a surprise if potential successors weren't being looked at should Ratcliffe feel the need to make a big decision in the summer.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is one potential candidate for the job, with the 44-year-old impressing at the Amex Stadium, getting them into Europe and playing an attractive brand of football along the way. England boss Gareth Southgate has also emerged as a target for the Red Devils, with his relationship with likely new sporting director Dan Ashworth, formerly of the FA, a strong one.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann remains one of Europe's most highly thought-of young coaches, and he has also been linked with being Ten Hag's replacement at the end of the season. He is expected to leave his current role after Euro 2024 this summer, at which point he could be keen to get another job immediately.

Ratcliffe eyeing "breathtaking" Ten Hag replacement

According to a fresh update from ESPN, Ange Postecoglou could be an option for Manchester United this summer should Ten Hag be sacked.

The Australian only became Tottenham manager last year, but Ratcliffe is reportedly keen to be as "ambitious as possible with his appointments to key positions", and the idea of Postecoglou coming in has "not been ruled out".

The 58-year-old is an intriguing option for United this summer, having impressed greatly in his first season at Spurs, catching the eye with his style of play but also getting his side in a good position to finish in the top four. He won back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic in 2021/22 and 2022/23, showing that he knows how to get over the finish line, and United legend Gary Neville has lauded him, saying:

"What he has done in such a short period of time is quite staggering because he has not only implemented what would be an idea of play, he has put something in place that is breathtaking to watch, that actually is quite complex when you watch it from a football point of view."

Meanwhile, Owen Hargreaves hailed the "beautiful attacking football" that Postecoglou played at Celtic in the past, further showing how highly he is rated by many. He also carries himself with class, which could also appeal to Ratcliffe, and while Spurs are a big club in their own right, the lure of the United job could be huge.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will still be manager at Old Trafford come next season, but Ratcliffe will likely have made his decision already, and a change of boss could make sense after an up-and-down campaign.