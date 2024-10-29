Manchester United have been in talks with Ruben Amorim to become their new manager this week, but they have also made an approach for a "fantastic" manager, according to a new report.

The Red Devils have begun their search for an eighth manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013, and INEOS will hope they can find the perfect fit this time, as they try desperately to get the club back fighting for the top honours in football.

Man Utd manager latest

Since United announced the departure of Erik ten Hag on Monday morning, there have been several names linked with the vacancy, as there were even before the Dutchman had left his post.

Spanish great Xavi Hernández was a name that emerged recently, as it was reported that Omar Berrada held meetings with the now unemployed manager in Barcelona. However, that looks to be a non-starter, as Xavi is keen to take a year away and then start a new project in the summer. Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann also emerged as an option on Monday for the Red Devils, but as of yet, that is as far as it’s gone.

The frontrunner and the man who looks set to land the Man United job is Sporting CP manager Amorim, as he’s agreed in principle to take the United job. United are now working on completing a deal with the Portuguese side and are ready to pay his 10 million euros (£8m+) release clause in order to bring him to the club.

However, it doesn’t stop there for United, as a report from a top Spanish reporter overnight revealed there is another name in the frame for the managerial role.

Man Utd have approached "fantastic" Fulham manager

According to Guillem Balague, Manchester United have made an approach to Fulham manager Marco Silva. Amorim looks to be the favourite to secure the job still, but he could opt to wait for the Manchester City opening instead, revealed the reporter late on Monday evening.

Balague adds that United are pushing to complete a deal for the 39-year-old Amorim despite his apparent interest in succeeding Pep Guardiola. But even though that is the case, United have made an approach to Silva, who has been described as doing "fantastic work" at Craven Cottage by West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui.

Marco Silva's Fulham record Games 151 Won 69 Drawn 29 Lost 53

Silva, another Portuguese manager, has been at Fulham since July 2021 and has taken charge of over 150 games for the club. The 47-year-old guided the Cottagers to Championship promotion in his first season and has since helped establish the club as a solid midtable to top half Premier League team.