Manchester United have made an approach for an “excellent” manager to replace Erik ten Hag as manager this summer, according to a new update.

Man Utd manager latest

Ten Hag enjoyed one of his best days at the office over the weekend, winning the FA Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 win against much-fancied Manchester City. It was the Dutchman's second trophy in as many seasons in charge at Old Trafford, and it has clouded his future in the process.

Before the City game, the general consensus was that defeat would seal his fate, leading to his sacking this summer, but he has now arguably done enough to prove to Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he is worth persevering with for at least another season.

That's not to say that many different candidates haven't been thrown into the mix to potentially replace Ten Hag before next season, however, with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna one name who has been mentioned. The former United Under-18s boss is more likely to join Brighton or Chelsea, though, having guided his team into the Premier League.

Former Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has also been mentioned as an option to head to Old Trafford, having recently departed Stamford Bridge by mutual consent after a disappointing season.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have been in touch with ex-Chelsea manager Pochettino over replacing Ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

The report states that the Red Devils have "initiated contact" with the Argentine over being the current boss' successor, having "been linked with the Man Utd job ever since the fantastic work he did at Tottenham".

Pochettino is an appointment that could split opinion among the United fanbase, considering his reputation isn't quite as great as it was during his Tottenham days. He inspired them to the 2019 Champions League final, having overcome Ajax in an incredible semi-final, and generally made Spurs a top-quality outfit.

Since then, however, his spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have not been impressive, so there would be a clear risk element in United bringing him in. In fairness, the Blues job is a poisoned chalice that most managers could struggle with, but Ratcliffe would have to be convinced by him to make him his preferred choice.

Related Latest Man Utd transfer news: PL ace "waiting" on offer; Maguire speaks out Here are all the latest Man Utd transfer rumours amid a potential summer of change at Old Trafford.

There have been too many managers who have tried and failed since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013, and while Ten Hag has flattered to deceive since coming in, there is an argument to say that he deserves another year in the job, this time working alongside a sporting director and hopefully being more fortunate in the injury department.

United cannot afford to keep going through managers until one sticks, so Ten Hag should only be sacked if real depth has gone into nailing his replacement. Pochettino arguably hasn't done enough to justify getting the job, having finished sixth in the Premier League this season, but Pep Guardiola has called him "excellent" in the past, which says a lot.