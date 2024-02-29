Manchester United have already made contact with a “special” manager to possibly replace Erik ten Hag this summer, according to an update from one journalist.

Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd future

The Red Devils recorded a much-needed FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening to set up a mouth-watering quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford against rivals Liverpool. The competition is United’s last chance of silverware in what has been a disappointing second season under Ten Hag, who has lost 15 games in 2023/24.

Finishing in the top four of the Premier League is still possible, however, it took a blow on the weekend following a late defeat to Fulham, which has resulted in plenty of speculation over Ten Hag’s future.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already making wholesale changes off the pitch at Old Trafford and there have been rumours of a managerial switch in the coming months, with the new investor "not completely sold" on Ten Hag, according to The Manchester Evening News.

Zinedine Zidane and Julian Nagelsmann are thought to be options alongside Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto de Zerbi and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel, however, another name is now emerging.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti on Wednesday, Man United appear to have a three-man shortlist to possibly replace Ten Hag at the end of the season. Tuchel and De Zerbi are mentioned alongside former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, with contact already made in recent months.

Conte has been out of work for almost 12 months now after leaving Spurs. The Italian, who plays a 3-4-3 system, was hailed by a number of Tottenham players during his time in north London, with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saying:

“Antonio is a special coach, with a special way of doing things, with a very high level of performing. There is always a time of adaptation, a time of understanding the sports side and also the personal side, and everything is coming together well.”

Meanwhile, defender Eric Dier said: “It’s special. When he talks to you, you can tell straight away his passion for football and intensity. The way he feels, you can’t help but feed off it, it’s energising. Every time he speaks, there’s such intent in it.”

This isn’t the first time Conte has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, though, with the manager an option for the Red Devils before appointing Ralf Rangnick back in 2021. Gary Neville didn’t think Conte was the right fit for United back then, so it would be interesting to see his view on a possible move now, should Ten Hag depart.