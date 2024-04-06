A "superb" manager INEOS have liked for years is "highly thought of" by Manchester United and could replace Erik ten Hag this summer, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Man Utd manager latest

Ten Hag finds himself under huge pressure in the Old Trafford hot seat currently, with Thursday night's 4-3 defeat away to Chelsea another bad result in an increasingly disappointing season.

There have been some positive moments during the campaign, and United could yet win the FA Cup, but supporters are growing tired of consistently unpredictable performances, and many are keen for a new manager to come in. Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be of the same mindset, as he looks to have a huge summer, making big changes behind the scenes to kick start a new era.

A number of names have been thrown into the hat as potential options to come in for Ten Hag, including Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, who was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant for a period at United, as well as being in charge of the Under-18s. Bologna boss Thiago Motta is another possible candidate to take charge of the Red Devils, being described as a "special" manager.

Now, someone else has been mentioned as an option for United - one with plenty of Premier League experience.

Man Utd interested in "superb" manager

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Graham Potter is a serious choice as United's next manager, as Ratcliffe and INEOS have liked the former Chelsea boss for years.

"If Manchester United have to make a change or decide to make a change, they will have a plan. This is why we have a lot of names linked. You start with a long list. Of those names, I think many are other available or sought-after managers in the market currently. A few left-field, younger, or less proven names are doing well, but it would be a big step up to go to Manchester United.

"One is Graham Potter, who couldn't handle the Chelsea dressing room for various reasons, perhaps some not in his control, but is still highly thought of after his time at Brighton. INEOS liked Potter with a view to Nice long before the investment was completed at Manchester United, and that's why he's been linked."

Potter's reputation has been hampered a little after a disappointing spell in charge, but in truth, the Blues job is something of a poisoned chalice, as Mauricio Pochettino is finding out currently.

Instead, the Englishman should be judged on the excellent job he did at Brighton between 2019 and 2022, turning the Seagulls into a top-half Premier League side and playing good football along the way, often favouring a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Graham Potter's managerial stats Matches Points per game Chelsea 31 1.42 Brighton 134 1.28 Swansea City 51 1.45 Ostersund 224 1.71

Potter has also been hailed as "superb" by Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy and he would come in as a young coach with fresh ideas, potentially getting far more out of the squad than Ten Hag is. There would be an element of risk there, given the size of the job, but he has shown enough in his managerial career to show that he would be an exciting choice.