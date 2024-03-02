A fresh update regarding Erik ten Hag's future as Manchester United manager suggests that the club are finished with him for one key reason.

Man Utd manager news

The Dutchman has certainly had good moments since arriving from Ajax in 2022, not least winning the EFL Cup in his first season in charge last year. He also guided the Red Devils back into the Champions League after a third-place finish in the Premier League.

However, this season has simply not been good enough from United, who embarrassingly finished bottom of their Champions League group and now have a huge amount of work to do to secure a top-four finish in the league.

The pressure is clearly mounting on Ten Hag, who has cut a more agitated figure of late, with his angry reaction to a TikTok video of Fulham mocking Bruno Fernandes for diving arguably over the top.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe already appears to be eyeing potential replacements, too, which the current manager is likely to be aware of, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi emerging as a target. He is far from the only option, however, with both Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane admired by United as they weigh up their options in the coming months.

Ten Hag is also reportedly not seeing eye to eye with INEOS over their transfer strategy, wanting to keep hold of the underwhelming Antony even though they want him sold in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd finished with Erik ten Hag for key reason

According to a new report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United have now made the decision to part ways with Ten Hag at the end of the season, due to the players losing faith in his methods. The publication even went as far as to label the Dutchman as being seen as a "dead man walking".

At this point, it does feel as though Ten Hag's time at United is up unless he is able to mastermind a superb end to the season, perhaps finishing in the top four and winning the FA Cup. The fact that he has reportedly started to lose the dressing room is a big concern for him, though, and a situation that very few managers recover from.

Man Utd managers Total matches Points per game Erik ten Hag 99 1.96 Ralf Rangnick 29 1.45 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 149 1.79 Jose Mourinho 144 1.97 Louis van Gaal 103 1.81 David Moyes 51 1.73 Sir Alex Ferguson 1,490 2.02

In fairness to the 54-year-old, he has averaged 1.96 points per game as United boss to date, which is superior to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (1.79) and only just worse than Jose Mourinho (1.97), but it is hard to work out what his approach in games is, with United so often unconvincing even when they win, as highlighted by pundits such as Micah Richards in previous weeks.

Ratcliffe does look as though he has made his mind up, wanting to bring a freshness to the club, and that seems set to include a new manager who can take the club further than the current boss.