Manchester United have decided to say “goodbye” to Erik ten Hag and have already held talks with their new top managerial target, according to Sky Sports' international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Man Utd manager rumours

The Red Devils are currently preparing for the FA Cup final in what is looking increasingly likely to be Ten Hag’s final game in charge. The Dutchman and United have had their struggles this season, and defeat at Wembley to Manchester City would see the club finish trophyless and with no European football next season.

Should Ten Hag depart, then Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS may need to make a quick decision on who will replace the current manager. A number of names have been linked, including Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino. Both bosses are seemingly keen on the idea of replacing Ten Hag, however, neither Tuchel nor Pochettino appear to be the main Old Trafford candidate.

Man Utd have “spoken to” Kieran McKenna

Sky Sports reporter Di Marzio provided a Man Utd manager update in the last 24 hours, claiming that a decision has been made to say “goodbye to Ten Hag”.

Talking to Soccernews, Di Marzio also revealed that the Red Devils' top target as they “are mainly hoping for McKenna”, and have even spoken to the Ipswich Town boss already over a possible move.

“McKenna is the man of the moment in the football world, in the world of coaches, because he is doing great at Ipswich Town. He is the number one choice at Brighton & Hove Albion (to succeed Roberto De Zerbi), but he has also already spoken to Manchester United. At the end of the season, United will say goodbye to Ten Hag. “Manchester United will also be looking for a new coach. And their targets are McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino. De Zerbi is also on the list, but he has not been in contact with United in recent days. Apparently, the Red Devils are mainly hoping for McKenna: If he goes to Chelsea, United will go for Pochettino. But what is certain: they are saying goodbye to Ten Hag.”

McKenna, who was previously the assistant at Old Trafford to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (168 games), Jose Mourinho (24 games), Ralf Rangnick (3 games) and even Michael Carrick (3 games), has worked wonders at Portman Road.

The 38-year-old has taken the Tractor Boys from League One to the Premier League in just two seasons, so you can see why he is also attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Kieran McKenna's record at Ipswich Days in charge 885 Games 131 Wins 76 Draws 35 Losses 20 Goals scored per game 1.96 Goals conceded per game 0.93 Promotions 2

Therefore, United and Ratcliffe may have to act quickly if they want to seal a deal for their main candidate, but if not, it looks as if Pochettino is a back up option, according to Di Marzio.