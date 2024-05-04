After a difficult second season in charge, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future remains in doubt with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Red Devils reportedly reigniting their interest in a former Real Madrid manager.

Erik ten Hag's Man Utd future

Ten Hag is a man under pressure. His Manchester United side have failed to qualify for the Champions League this season following a disastrous Premier League campaign and are now left hoping to salvage something from their campaign in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The Red Devils very nearly went out to Championship side Coventry City in the semi-final of course, before winning on penalties. Ten Hag was quick to reiterate the achievement, nonetheless.

Those struggles have far from helped the Dutchman's job security, especially amid reports linking the likes of Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter to the job. And now, making matters worse for Ten Hag, the Red Devils have reportedly reignited their interest in another option.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have reignited their interest in Julen Lopetegui after the former Real Madrid boss was eventually rejected by AC Milan. The Spaniard's last job actually came in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers, before he left at the end of last summer's pre-season having not been backed in the transfer market.

On paper, Lopetegui brings plenty of experience but in a move that United must get right, there still lies plenty of unanswered questions over his ability to take charge of a top club, while there is also the imminent threat of West Ham's pursuit of the Spaniard as well.

"Strong" Lopetegui is a risk

The last thing that Manchester United need is a risky appointment whose failure would take them straight back to square one. And Lopetegui represents that risk after a mediocre time in the Premier League. Gary O'Neil has since proven that mediocrity too, having taken the majority of the same Wolves side comfortably clear of the relegation zone and on the brink of breaking into the Premier League's top half.

Julen Lopetegui Premier League record (via Transfermarkt) Games 24 Wins 9 Draws 4 Losses 10

Even though his time at Wolves came to an abrupt end, the club's chairman Jeff Shi was once full of praise for Lopetegui, saying via the official website: "Julen has a strong personality and he’s a coach with clear leadership, not just with football players but with the clubs he has been at.

"He has a lot of experience in elite football and his track record is proven. We know we are in a difficult moment as a team right now, so we especially need a strong leader, with a strong personality, more than any other time I have been here. It is because of this that Julen was always our preferred choice."